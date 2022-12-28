Read full article on original website
kuer.org
What was Utah reading in 2022? We asked some librarians to find out!
The chaos and uncertainty of the past couple of years led Grand County readers to seek refuge in faraway lands. “I think in 2020 and 2021 we saw a lot more fantasy reading,” observed Jessie Magleby, the head of adult services at Grand County Public Library. “I think people just really wanted to dive into a world that was nothing like the world in which we're actually living.”
ABC 4
Gateway’s Last Hurrah
If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
ksl.com
Volunteers sought for the Sundance Film Festival, where 'magical connections' happen
PARK CITY — After a two-year pause of in-person activities, volunteers for the Sundance Film Festival are sought for January 2023. The festival is returning with in-person films and events from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City and at the Sundance Resort. "It is truly something very...
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho Restaurant
A popular Vietnamese restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's. There are many Vietnamese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley which serve the popular noodle dish called pho. There is a lot of competition to be named the BEST, but Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City recently received that honor from City Weekly.
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
kuer.org
Why Utah ‘bird nerds’ count birds through the holidays
The 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count is underway, and bird lovers across Utah have headed out to tally the feathered friends in their area. The data collected during this annual census helps scientists identify species that are at risk and understand long-term trends. The count started in 1900, and the...
utahstories.com
Delicious Temptations at Utah Resorts
Through the years ― particularly with winter sport destinations like Deer Valley Resort leading the way ― our local resorts have really stepped up their culinary games. Eclectic dining fare is more the norm now for skiers and boarders, rather than the exception. Here are some of our favorite gourmet-worthy slopeside dishes and dining venues.
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD seek juvenile runaway
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police seek the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway who has absconded state supervision more than a month now. Pedro Saldivar, 17, is in state’s custody, the department posted Thursday on social media, meaning...
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ksl.com
Picturing 2022: The Deseret News' top images of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — For the Deseret News' talented team of photojournalists, 2022 was a busy year as we set out in a world getting back to normal. With the news cycle knowing no limits, we took our readers across the state and all around the world, with one of our main focuses this year trained on water in the Beehive State.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Ute fans heading to Pasadena for Rose Bowl, amid travel troubles
Ute fans are getting ready to head to Pasadena to watch the team take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Salt Lake City currently last one standing in 2030 Olympic bid
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sapporo, Japan 2030 Olympic Bid Committee has put a “pause” on its pursuit to host the Winter Olympics, according to Reuters. Results of investigations of […]
