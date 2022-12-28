ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kuer.org

What was Utah reading in 2022? We asked some librarians to find out!

The chaos and uncertainty of the past couple of years led Grand County readers to seek refuge in faraway lands. “I think in 2020 and 2021 we saw a lot more fantasy reading,” observed Jessie Magleby, the head of adult services at Grand County Public Library. “I think people just really wanted to dive into a world that was nothing like the world in which we're actually living.”
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Gateway’s Last Hurrah

If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho Restaurant

A popular Vietnamese restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's. There are many Vietnamese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley which serve the popular noodle dish called pho. There is a lot of competition to be named the BEST, but Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City recently received that honor from City Weekly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Why Utah ‘bird nerds’ count birds through the holidays

The 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count is underway, and bird lovers across Utah have headed out to tally the feathered friends in their area. The data collected during this annual census helps scientists identify species that are at risk and understand long-term trends. The count started in 1900, and the...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Delicious Temptations at Utah Resorts

Through the years ― particularly with winter sport destinations like Deer Valley Resort leading the way ― our local resorts have really stepped up their culinary games. Eclectic dining fare is more the norm now for skiers and boarders, rather than the exception. Here are some of our favorite gourmet-worthy slopeside dishes and dining venues.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

SSLPD seek juvenile runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police seek the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway who has absconded state supervision more than a month now. Pedro Saldivar, 17, is in state’s custody, the department posted Thursday on social media, meaning...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Picturing 2022: The Deseret News' top images of the year

SALT LAKE CITY — For the Deseret News' talented team of photojournalists, 2022 was a busy year as we set out in a world getting back to normal. With the news cycle knowing no limits, we took our readers across the state and all around the world, with one of our main focuses this year trained on water in the Beehive State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT

