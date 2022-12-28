ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Grateful For Celtics Tribute To His Late Father, Paul Silas

By Coty M. Davis
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said it was a special moment to have the Celtics pay homage to his late father, Paul Silas, Tuesday night inside TD Garden.

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was grateful for the adoration the Boston Celtics showed in honor of his late father, Paul Silas.

During the Rockets' 126-102 loss to the Celtics Tuesday night , Boston paid homage to Paul by wearing a green emblem with his last name engraved into the badge and a video tribute midway through the first quarter.

Silas said he had an opportunity to enjoy the video on his phone prior to the game inside TD Garden.

"It was a special moment," Silas said. "The love they have shown with the pens and moments of silence means everything to me and my family."

Paul played for 16 seasons in the NBA after he began his career with the St. Louis Hawks in 1964. He joined the Boston Celtics in 1972 and helped the franchise win two NBA titles in 1974 and 1976.

Paul spent four seasons with the Celtics. In addition to winning two of his three championship titles in Boston, he also received three of his five All-Defensive team awards and one of his two NBA All-Star selections.

Silas said each time he has come to Boston throughout his career, he thinks of the impact his father had on the organization. Paul averaged 11.5 points and 12.3 rebounds in 325 games with the Celtics.

"As a family, we always thought he was a great man," Silas said. "And for everyone to see it the same way we see it, it's a great thing. Like I said on the first night I came back — I am so proud to be his son."

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored a combined 77 points in the win over the Rockets. But Robert Williams III made history with his performance. He came off the bench and added 15 rebounds and 11 points in 21 minutes.

The last Celtic to achieve this feat was Paul Silas in 1972.

