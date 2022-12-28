Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman

(Update: Search continues)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Police received a request about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the 600 block of Northeast Olney Avenue for Melissa Rosann Trench, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Family members reported that Trench had been acting strangely before she left home Monday evening and did not call to say she’d arrived home, as they requested, Miller said. Family members went to her house in the 600 block of Olney Avenue and also texted and called her, but got no response.

Officers tried to contact Trench, but were unsuccessful, Miller said. Shortly before 5 p.m., officers received additional information that Trench might be having suicidal ideations. Around 6 p.m., her family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX at the entrance to Shevlin Park.

Bend police are working with the Deschutes County Office to continue to look for Trench, but also are asking the public to be on the lookout for her as well. Miller said Wednesday that officers and deputies were working together at Shevlin Park and sending up some drones to assist in the search.

Trench is described as 5-foot-11 and 135 pounds and is white, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She last was seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Members of the public who see Trench or have more information as asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or call 911.

