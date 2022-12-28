ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcEn1_0jwCX7yP00

(Update: Search continues)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Police received a request about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the 600 block of Northeast Olney Avenue for Melissa Rosann Trench, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Family members reported that Trench had been acting strangely before she left home Monday evening and did not call to say she’d arrived home, as they requested, Miller said. Family members went to her house in the 600 block of Olney Avenue and also texted and called her, but got no response.

Officers tried to contact Trench, but were unsuccessful, Miller said. Shortly before 5 p.m., officers received additional information that Trench might be having suicidal ideations. Around 6 p.m., her family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX at the entrance to Shevlin Park.

Bend police are working with the Deschutes County Office to continue to look for Trench, but also are asking the public to be on the lookout for her as well. Miller said Wednesday that officers and deputies were working together at Shevlin Park and sending up some drones to assist in the search.

Trench is described as 5-foot-11 and 135 pounds and is white, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She last was seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Members of the public who see Trench or have more information as asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or call 911.

The post Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police, DCSO SAR still searching for missing woman, release photos, seek residents’ help

Bend police released two more photos and again requested the community’s help with more specifics Saturday in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving her family members’ home Monday night. The post Bend police, DCSO SAR still searching for missing woman, release photos, seek residents’ help appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner

With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured

A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road

China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future

The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy