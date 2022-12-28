Read full article on original website
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Water issues affecting health and vaccination centers in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two Fulton County Board of Health Centers remain closed due to issues with water service caused by cold weather and burst pipes. Both the College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Avenue in College Park, and the South Fulton Vaccine Center, located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, will remain closed until water service is restored.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
Atlanta Daily World
Fulton County Offices Closed Today for Frozen Pipes
Some Fulton County Facilities will Close on Tuesday, December 27. All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, behavioral health offices, and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Some facilities experienced damage due to severe cold over the last...
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
fultoncountyga.gov
Water Service Disruptions Affecting Health And Vaccination Centers
College Park Regional Health Center will remain closed. Two Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) Health Centers remain closed due to water service issues caused by the extreme cold temperatures over the weekend. College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Ave in College Park as well as the South Fulton Vaccine Center located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Rd in College Park, will remain closed until water is restored.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WSB-TV Atlanta
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County fire stations hand out free water amid boil water advisory
JONESBORO, Clayton County (Atlanta News First) -The holiday freeze brought not only unwelcomed weather, it also left a mess. Many counties in Georgia are now under a boil water advisory due to water pressure concerns after water mains broke. Danielle Golphin was one of the many cars lined up at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
dekalbcountyga.gov
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of DeKalb
The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is issuing a boil water advisory for two areas of DeKalb County as described below:. Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line. Area 2, which is south of...
