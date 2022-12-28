ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Water issues affecting health and vaccination centers in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fulton County Offices Closed Today for Frozen Pipes

Some Fulton County Facilities will Close on Tuesday, December 27. All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, behavioral health offices, and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Some facilities experienced damage due to severe cold over the last...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fultoncountyga.gov

Water Service Disruptions Affecting Health And Vaccination Centers

College Park Regional Health Center will remain closed. Two Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) Health Centers remain closed due to water service issues caused by the extreme cold temperatures over the weekend. College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Ave in College Park as well as the South Fulton Vaccine Center located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Rd in College Park, will remain closed until water is restored.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
dekalbcountyga.gov

Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of DeKalb

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is issuing a boil water advisory for two areas of DeKalb County as described below:. Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line. Area 2, which is south of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

