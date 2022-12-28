ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
GEARY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Guests can now see African lion cubs born earlier this year at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Guests are now able to see the four African lion cubs that were born earlier this year at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Zoo officials announced that the four cubs – Neema, Makena, Zahara and Mshango – will be out for public viewing in their outdoor habitat at Lion Overlook in the mornings starting Thursday. They will be available to see until about 1 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TECUMSEH, OK
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

622K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy