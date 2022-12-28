OKLAHOMA CITY — Guests are now able to see the four African lion cubs that were born earlier this year at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Zoo officials announced that the four cubs – Neema, Makena, Zahara and Mshango – will be out for public viewing in their outdoor habitat at Lion Overlook in the mornings starting Thursday. They will be available to see until about 1 p.m.

