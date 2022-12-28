YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Two people are dead after a rockfall occurred Tuesday at Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office has two coroner cases as a result of the incident, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. No other information was available.The national park tweeted Tuesday that El Portal Road was closed for over four hours due to the rocks but did not mention any injuries or deaths.Rockfalls are a geologic process "involving the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock," according to the National Park Service."Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year," the agency said on its website.The agency said 47 rockfalls took place in 2021, which was described as a "relatively mild year."

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO