Yosemite National Park, CA

CBS San Francisco

2 killed Tuesday by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Two people are dead after a rockfall occurred Tuesday at Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office has two coroner cases as a result of the incident, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. No other information was available.The national park tweeted Tuesday that El Portal Road was closed for over four hours due to the rocks but did not mention any injuries or deaths.Rockfalls are a geologic process "involving the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock," according to the National Park Service."Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year," the agency said on its website.The agency said 47 rockfalls took place in 2021, which was described as a "relatively mild year."
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Jackson Hole Radio

Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash

The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
Outsider.com

