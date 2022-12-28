Read full article on original website
Rockfall closes Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park
A rockfall near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park has closed the roadway.
2 killed after rockslide near Yosemite National Park entrance
Officials have confirmed that two people died in a rockslide on El Portal Road Tuesday morning.
2 killed Tuesday by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Two people are dead after a rockfall occurred Tuesday at Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office has two coroner cases as a result of the incident, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. No other information was available.The national park tweeted Tuesday that El Portal Road was closed for over four hours due to the rocks but did not mention any injuries or deaths.Rockfalls are a geologic process "involving the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock," according to the National Park Service."Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year," the agency said on its website.The agency said 47 rockfalls took place in 2021, which was described as a "relatively mild year."
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Homes on Lake Erie Completely Iced Over After Blizzard
It's already been quite a winter for areas that get lake effect snow.
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash
The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake cracked a bridge, knocked out power for thousands, and triggered over a dozen rippling aftershocks in Northern California
The powerful quake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the Humboldt County city of Ferndale.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
