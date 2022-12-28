Read full article on original website
Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win
MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
Getting it done: Parkersburg South handles business at Holiday Tournament, advances to title game
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South will meet up with Gaston Day in tonight’s holiday tournament championship game inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The 9-3 Spartans of head coach Trent McCallister, who was honored between games with the 20-year anniversary PSHS Class AAA state title team, watched his program secure a 66-61 victory versus Mt. Lebanon (4-4) in the opening semmifinal Thursday evening.
Appalachian State visits Marshall after Taylor's 22-point outing
Marshall faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Andrew Taylor scored 22 points in Marshall’s 99-73 victory against the Glenville State Pioneers. The teams play Thursday for the first time this season. Marshall is 0-0 against the Sun Belt, and Appalachian State is 0-0 against conference opponents. Appalachian State Mountaineers...
Lynette K. Cross
Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
Leona Eunice Livingston
Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
Barbara D. Deem Hill
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Donna Sue Dennis
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
Joy Ellen Blazek
Joy Ellen Blazek, 81, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Donald Lee Wallace
Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Cold Snap Proves Hot For W.Va. Ski Industry
Right now, the Mountain State’s ski areas are in the thick of their most profitable season. Joe Stevens, executive director of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, said the holiday period for the state's five ski resorts runs for three weeks - the weeks before, during and after Christmas.
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
