ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 3

Plumb Joy
2d ago

Way over dramatic, they had what they needed, they could walk out to the road on top of the cement hard snow if they wanted. Surely there are better/worse scenarios to click bait about.

Reply
2
Related
NEWStalk 870

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Taxidermist Left Stunned by Iguanas Falling From Trees During Florida Cold Snap

The weather has been quite frightful this holiday season. From blizzards to ice storms, to arctic temps, icy roads, and even hurricane-like winds, every part of the country seems to have been affected. And, Florida residents are facing a very unique side effect of these winter weather conditions…as the area animals are adjusting to the unusual chilly conditions. Among the animals facing challenges are green iguanas.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Trail Cam Footage Shows Wolf Parents Chasing Bear Away From Their Den

You’ve heard the stories about Mama Bears. But let’s give some love and admiration for the Mama Wolf, plus the dad. These two are a protective pair. The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a really cool video clip of some of these beautiful animals protecting their four pups from a black bear. In this video, the parents are the elite athletes in the forest. The bear wanted no part of this action.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Two Killed in Yosemite National Park Rockfall

Tragedy struck in Yosemite National Park in Northern California earlier this week when two people were killed in a rockfall. CNN reports there is currently little information available regarding the persons’ deaths. However, news of the rockfall came from Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson, Kristie Mitchell. Yosemite...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Spear Fisherman Has Heart-Pounding Close Call With a Great White Shark

A hearth-pounding video shows the moment that a fisherman comes terrifyingly too close to a great white shark. However, the large ocean predator doesn’t seem to mind the person deep sea fishing and hanging out in its habitat. The massive ocean animal moves on past the deep sea fisherman with very little care through much of the clip. However, things do get a bit terrifying for a beat as the shark comes nearly head-to-head with the brave diver.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Crew Ends Cross-Country American Tour in North Carolina: PHOTOS

With pictures coming in from the road, it looks like the Pawn Stars crew has reached the end of its long tour. Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison were taking in the sights of the United States on their “Pawn Stars Do America” Tour. When they reached North Carolina, it marked the finale of their trek. Harrison shared some photos from their excursion into Tar Heel country. Looking through the pictures, you’ll be able to find Harrison hanging out with the motorsports’ King himself, Richard Petty. A couple of photos show Petty with Harrison and a large group of people. Let’s take a look and see what Harrison and his crew are sharing with the world.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Ohio Firefighters Rescue Bulldog From Lake Erie Just in Time

A miniature bulldog that got stuck in Lake Erie is lucky after being rescued by local firefighters in Northern Ohio. The 1-year-old dog named Diesel ran away from its home on Michigan Avenue outside the town of Elyria. The bulldog reportedly scrambled over a snow drift while Diesel’s owner Tom Kolesar laid down for a nap.
ELYRIA, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

622K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy