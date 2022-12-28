With pictures coming in from the road, it looks like the Pawn Stars crew has reached the end of its long tour. Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison were taking in the sights of the United States on their “Pawn Stars Do America” Tour. When they reached North Carolina, it marked the finale of their trek. Harrison shared some photos from their excursion into Tar Heel country. Looking through the pictures, you’ll be able to find Harrison hanging out with the motorsports’ King himself, Richard Petty. A couple of photos show Petty with Harrison and a large group of people. Let’s take a look and see what Harrison and his crew are sharing with the world.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO