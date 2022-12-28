Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.29.22
It’s the final show of the year and that means we’re going Best Of. It has been a pretty strong year for Impact, as there have been quite a few stars coming and going, along with some rather awesome matches throughout. We’ll also get the Year End Awards, which are often rather fun. Let’s get to it.
ringsidenews.com
Why Jim Ross Missed AEW Television This Week
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself being a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. That being said, Ross was absent from AEW television this week, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
ewrestlingnews.com
80’s Wrestling Con 4 Coming To NJ In May
The glory years of professional wrestling will be celebrated once again next year as 80’s Wrestling Con returns to New Jersey for the fourth time. It will be held at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. Bret “The Hitman” Hart will headline the...
411mania.com
Impact, NWA, Kurt Angle & More Pay Tribute to Don West Following His Passing
The wrestling world took to social media to react to the passing of Don West on Friday. As reported, the TNA & Impact commentator passed on Friday at the age of 59. Impact and the NWA posted to their Twitter accounts to comment on West’s passing, as did Kurt Angle, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander and more. You can see some of those below:
Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling at Soldier Salute
Pictures from Friday's Action in Coralville
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw
Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
– During the recent Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on wrestling promoter Bill Watts, who he worked under for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on Bill Watts: “Don’t get me wrong, I respect the...
411mania.com
GoFundMe Launched to Benefit Former ROH Wrestler Jonathan Carrion of Special K
– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit injured wrestler Jonathan Carrion, aka Deranged of Special K in ROH. Carrion is currently out of action after suffering a debilitating leg injury while preparing for scheduled tryouts. Details on the GoFund Me are available below:. “This gofundme aims to assist...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Hopeful That Jeff Hardy Will Make AEW Return
Matt Hardy recently weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s likelihood of returning to AEW. As previously reported, AEW suspended Jeff indefinitely in July after he was arrested for a DUI, noting that “he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.” Hardy’s case is currently making its way through the legal system with a hearing set for mid-January.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Yuya Uemura and Delirious are teaming up on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:. The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
411mania.com
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Starrcade 1997
-My quest to tackle every PPV and Clash of The Champions comes to a conclusion with the biggest show of the year and the biggest show ever by WCW. I plan to countdown each PPV from this year next and then I am not sure what I will do as far as Retro Reviews going forward. Thanks to everyone who checked out these reviews. Let’s get to it!
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Referee Drops Sami Zayn With A Stunner At Live Event
From both sides! A wrestling match is not a complicated concept. You have (usually) two wrestlers in the ring at once with the match most often ending via pinfall or submission. That is a pretty simple formula, but at the same time there is often a third person in the ring: the referee. While the referee is supposed to be impartial, that is not always going to be the case. Now a referee has gotten involved with a match and changed it in a big way.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered. *...
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Chooses His 2022 Wrestling MVP
2022 has been a strong year for in-ring quality in WWE, with the likes of Sheamus, Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair putting in brilliant performances. But, during the latest "After The Bell," Corey Graves named Seth Rollins as his "2022 MVP of WWE," with the WWE commentator being impressed by the former Shield star.
411mania.com
Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away
Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
