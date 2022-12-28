Read full article on original website
Missouri man and dog saved after being stuck in frozen lake
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized. Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe […]
Henderson fire leave one building a total loss, three more with damage
Photo courtesy of Henderson Fire Department Facebook. A fire in Henderson Monday night left one building a total loss and three more suffering minor exterior damage. According to Henderson Fire Chief Kaleb Johnson, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injuries were reported. The fire, near the Dollar General retail store in Henderson, took approximately 12,000 gallons of water and 2-3 hours to extinguish.
2 rural MH residents hurt, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash on icy road
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.
