A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO