New Richland, MN

KEYC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Safe, free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a safe, free ride after celebrating on New Year’s Eve?. The Kato Independent Shuttle Service, or K.I.S.S., will be giving free rides this News Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The shuttle service will be taking people home in four towns: Mankato, North Mankato, Madison Lake, and Eagle Lake. Organizers say that the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and prevent drunk driving.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ProMusica Minnesota is excited to present a special concert of the 2022-2023 New Ulm series with a musical celebration of The Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College. The festive performance will feature...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
fox9.com

Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
MEDFORD, MN
KEYC

Minding the gap: bridging Generations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-29-2022 - clipped version

Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health to offer radon test kits at no cost. Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge to homeowners beginning Jan. 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.”. Thinking S.M.A.R.T. for the new year. Updated: 19 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 5 Recording.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Private search party for Shawn Mooring

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church...
CLEVELAND, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
KASSON, MN
KEYC

Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year is only a few days away, and a new year comes with new goals. Here’s a few goals among some local people:. “My new year’s resolution is probably to find more birds. I’m a big bird guy around here in the Mankato area and I’m always looking to find a new cool bird that can be spot around here on the wildlife.”
MANKATO, MN

