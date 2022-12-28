Read full article on original website
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
Maverick Insider: 2022′s best Maverick moments
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The 2022 year was a memorable one for Minnesota State Athletics. We took a look back at some of the best moments.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5...
Safe, free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a safe, free ride after celebrating on New Year’s Eve?. The Kato Independent Shuttle Service, or K.I.S.S., will be giving free rides this News Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The shuttle service will be taking people home in four towns: Mankato, North Mankato, Madison Lake, and Eagle Lake. Organizers say that the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and prevent drunk driving.
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ProMusica Minnesota is excited to present a special concert of the 2022-2023 New Ulm series with a musical celebration of The Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College. The festive performance will feature...
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
Minding the gap: bridging Generations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a busy week while schools are off for winter break. The museum says the week between Christmas and New Years is one of their busiest times of year, and that they can see upwards of 600 children visit in a single day.
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-29-2022 - clipped version
Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health to offer radon test kits at no cost. Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge to homeowners beginning Jan. 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.”. Thinking S.M.A.R.T. for the new year. Updated: 19 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 5 Recording.
GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Private search party for Shawn Mooring
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church...
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year is only a few days away, and a new year comes with new goals. Here’s a few goals among some local people:. “My new year’s resolution is probably to find more birds. I’m a big bird guy around here in the Mankato area and I’m always looking to find a new cool bird that can be spot around here on the wildlife.”
