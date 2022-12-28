Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo Police: 63 homicides in 2022, 26 remain unsolved
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 has been a violent year for the city of Toledo, with 63 homicides so far. 26 of those cases remain unsolved, including the murder of Travis Glenn. Glenn was killed in a random drive-by shooting in October. He was inside his home on Upton with his girlfriend and their three kids when bullets came through the walls.
13abc.com
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station, according to internal TFRD documents obtained by 13abc. A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski to TFRD...
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
richlandsource.com
Son of slain Shiloh man found, jailed in Wyandot County
UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death. Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada,...
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Photos show man accused of stealing credit cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office released photos Wednesday of a man accused of stealing credit cards among other criminal activities and are asking the public for assistance identifying him. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office posted two images of a man who they say was...
13abc.com
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
fox2detroit.com
Man seen forcing woman into van in Detroit taken into custody
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say the man seen in a video assaulting a woman before forcing her into a van and driving away has been arrested and could face domestic violence charges. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social media after being posted last Monday,...
13abc.com
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.
Man arrested for domestic violence search warrant in Tiffin after police standoff Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday night for a domestic violence search warrant following a five-hour standoff with police. Curtis Elkins was arrested outside of an apartment at 40 W. Market St. just before 8:30 p.m. and turned over to the Fremont Police Department, Tiffin Police Department Chief David Pauly said.
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash
Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Insult to Injury: Charges to be pursued against woman who shot herself in leg
Jackson police say the woman claimed she reached for a gun inside her car and ended up accidentally shooting herself.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
