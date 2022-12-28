Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Aleksander Barkov’s hat trick paves way for Florida Panthers rout over Montreal Canadiens
Have a night, Aleksander Barkov.
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Storm-weary Sabres back in action
Amid their most successful stretch of the season, the Buffalo Sabres are eager to return to game action for the first time in more than a week. The Detroit Red Wings, on the other hand, will look to build on perhaps their biggest win of the season. The Sabres will...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Mavericks look to build on season-best stint against Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks will look to expand on a five-game winning streak when they travel south to square off against
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland
Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Comments / 0