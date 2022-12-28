ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
The Longmont Leader

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
DENVER, CO
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland

Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy