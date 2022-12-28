ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Twin In Black Winter Coats In Aspen For Holiday Getaway: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
 2 days ago
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, opted for an Aspen holiday getaway on Dec. 27 to celebrate the end of the year. The adorable couple rocked similar black winter coats and ski gear as they geared up to hit the slopes together on Tuesday. Lauren opted for a sleek figure-hugging black jacket and trousers, while Jeff rocked a looser black coat and pants for the day of adventure. They both matched in their ski gear which included goggles, helmets, and their skis.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez in Aspen on Dec. 27. (The Daily Stardust / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID)

Lauren wore her raven-hued tresses straight down and allowed them to flow in the crisp winter air. She also made sure to accessorize her look with a pendant necklace. The duo also rocked similar blue ski booties. In addition, Jeff and his leading lady were pictured sitting next to a friend on the ski lift as they headed up the snow-filled mountain.

The fun day on the slopes comes just one week after Lauren celebrated her 53rd birthday with the billionaire on Dec. 19. “I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” her lengthy Instagram caption began. “First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen (my wonder twin), from the helicopter cake, to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world. It was pure perfection.”

Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos wore black coats together while skiing in Aspen. (The Daily Stardust / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID)

Later in her caption, the journalist and TV personality thanked her “love” for throwing her a surprise birthday dinner. “Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying,” she continued. “And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday.” Lauren has three kids: Nikko Gonzalez, 21, Eleanor Whitesell, 14, and Evan Whitesell, 16. She welcomed Nikko with former football player Tony Gonzalez in 2001, and she welcomed her other two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff and the brunette bombshell began dating in 2019, soon after their respective divorces, per Just Jared. The 58-year-old entrepreneur even gushed about his girlfriend during their first on-air interview together in Nov. of this year. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said to CNN. Later her boyfriend revealed that working together is, “easy” because they “bring each other energy.” Jeff also added that they “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.”

Jeff and Lauren work together in running the Bezos Earth Fund, an organization committed “to fight climate change and protect nature.” Lauren is the vice chair of the organization, while she also runs her company Black Ops Aviation. Jeff was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, 52, from 1993 until their divorce in 2019.

