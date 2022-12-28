Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Lakers
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
De’Aaron Fox on having 3 Kings score 30 points to lead Sacramento over the Denver Nuggets 127-126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about being one of three teammates to scored 30 points or more to lead Sacramento to a 127-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets, the spark Malik Monk provided, Domantas Sabonis playing through a broken thumb and overcoming a 19 point deficit.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
NBA
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation
Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status
Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
