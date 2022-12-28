ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home

By Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjAzL_0jwCVxhg00

Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.

It’s no secret that most New Year’s parties involve hanging out at a bar with tons of people waiting around for the countdown to begin. But if going out isn’t appealing to you this season, you can still have just as much fun at home.

If you opt for a night in, whether with family or friends, here are some creative ways to welcome 2023:

1. Cocktail — or mocktail — making competition

There are plenty of festive cocktails for the season including some great non-alcoholic beverages. Test your mixology skills in a fun competition.

2. Create your own photobooth

Staying in but want to make social media jealous? Creating your own photobooth requires little more than a bit of elbow grease and a visit to your favorite craft store.

3. Countdown with movies

There are plenty of Christmas movies to binge this time of year, but there are quite a few New Year’s themed movies that are perfect to watch before switching to the big countdown.

“New Year’s Eve” — available on HBO Max

“Age of Adaline” — available on Netflix

“When Harry Met Sally” — HBO Max and Amazon Prime

“Sleepless in Seattle” — available on Amazon Prime

“About Last Night” — available on STARZ and Amazon Prime

4. Create a vision board

Vision boards are a great way to manifest greatness for the year ahead. Grab all the glitter, glue, magazines and scissors you can find to create your own vision of 2023. If you need a little inspiration, check out developgoodhabits.com.

5. Donation party

A donation party can get you ahead of the game when it comes to spring cleaning. Clearing out unwanted items in your house and closet creates room for the new stuff you got for Christmas.

A good idea is to invite a few friends over with items they also might want to donate but have been holding onto. This will allow all parties to be the voice of reason when it comes to deciding which items to let go of.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London’s top cocktail-makers have some tips. Salvatore Calabrese of the cocktail bar Velvet says to start with the right glassware. He says that if the glass looks elegant, the atmosphere is already festive. Then think about the ice, which he says is like heat for cooking. You want the drink to dilute just right, so you don't want cracked or crushed ice. Other experts suggest decorating the glasses and coming up with some beautiful and tasty garnishes. Consider a garnish platter that lets guests choose which ones they want.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
TheStreet

Amazon, Walmart Roll Out New Ways to Shop

Retail giants Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report wage a fierce battle for business with Amazon having a much larger online presence with 2.5 billion average site visitors monthly compared to Walmart's 429 million, Storebrands.com reported in October. However, Walmart has the brick and mortar dominance with the Bentonville, Ark., retailer having 4,650 stores in the U.S. compared to Amazon's 29 Amazon Go stores as of November, Scrapehero reports.
WNCT

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
mensjournal.com

Improve Your Kitchen This New Year With The J.A. Henckles Cutlery Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. The holidays just came and went...
The Guardian

Are you bored yet? Maybe it is time to write that great novel – here are some tips to get going

Creative writing is generally an activity best conducted alone. So, if the festivities are getting on top of you, this could be the ideal time to squirrel yourself away with a notebook. Tell your partner, guests or children that this really is the ideal moment for you to kick off the novel or short story you have been planning in your head for years. Arm yourself with a cup of tea or a mug of mulled wine. Find a quiet room. Close the door. Breathe.
money.com

6 Affordable Amazon Deals for Making an At-Home Coffee Cart

Do you ever feel like you’re spending too much money on your coffee habit? It’s true that coffee is expensive, but with a bit of creativity, you can make your own coffee cart at home and be your own barista! You don’t have to break the bank to do it either. In this post, we’ll show you six of the best deals on Amazon for making an at-home coffee cart.
BHG

How to Organize a Utensil Drawer

Of all the items in your home that go through wear and tear, it’s arguably utensils that see the most usage. Forks, knives, and spoons handle all kinds of food, get run through the dishwasher, then get tossed into a drawer at the end of the day. This also applies to larger cooking tools, especially if you and others in the house are frequent cooks and bakers.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy