The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson

The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance. "They let Russ cook on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, but still very much in the playoff hunt. More than that, the team has already clinched their division, despite starting a rookie quarterback for the final few games of the season. Former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy has executed the 49ers offense well without making many mistakes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Why Sean Payton should steer clear of the Denver Broncos

On Tuesday, NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" touched on the subject the day after the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year into his tenure. ESPN's Josina Andrews mentioned Payton as a name on the Broncos' short list of candidates for the head coach but later noted it isn't known whether he would be interested.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joey Bosa Announcement

For the first time in his NFL career, star quarterback Justin Herbert is heading to the playoffs. On Monday night the Los Angeles Chargers took down the Indianapolis Colts to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Just two weeks before the playoffs begin, the team is now getting a star player back.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB

At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Packers Signed Former Seahawks Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly adding some wide receiver depth with two games to go in the regular season. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers signed former Seahawks receiver Bo Melton on Tuesday after placing Dean Lowry on the IR. Melton was a seventh-round draft pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
