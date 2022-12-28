Mavericks' Luka Doncic After Historic 60-Point Triple-Double: How 'Bout Them Cowboys?!

Dallas' MVP-candidate star Luka Doncic celebrated his historic achievement with some good-natured needling of former teammate and Eagles fan, Jalen Brunson.

Luka Doncic is getting the hang of this "Dallas' thing.

The Dallas Mavericks' MVP candidate has taken to arriving for recent home games wearing custom boots and a Stetson Cowboy hat . And after Tuesday night's historic performance in which he became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of 60 points-21 rebounds-10 assists, Doncic celebrated by defending his hometown football team.

As the horn sounded on Doncic's epic performance and his team's overtime win over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center, he shared a hug, a chat and a big smile with former teammate-turned-Knick Jalen Brunson.

What did the two talk about?

"Oh nothing, really," Doncic said with a wink. "Just reminded him that my Cowboys beat his Eagles."

While Doncic, born in Slovenia, has adopted the Cowboys as his favorite NFL team, Brunson attended Villanova University near Philadelphia. The two players led the Mavs to the NBA Western Conference Finals last season before Brunson left for New York in free agency.

Luka's unprecedented performance ignited Twitter, even prompting an NFL Hall of Famer to chime in. Shannon Sharpe even referred to Doncic as "#BabyBird", as in - sure enough - Larry Bird.

It also prompted Pro Football Focus to ponder a fascinating question: Who is the NFL version of Luka?

The Cowboys beat the NFL-leading Eagles, 40-34, on Christmas Eve to keep their chances of an NFC East championship alive. Likely, however, to enter the NFC playoffs as a Wild Card, Dallas is already chirping about a potential rematch with the Eagles in January.

Said owner Jerry Jones Tuesday morning , "I'd love it!."

