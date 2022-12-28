Land Transfers

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

Aug. 11: 4.545 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jamie M. Curry and Barbara E. Arnsten. Grantors: Leo F. Witkowski, Jr. and Teresa R. Sanders. Excise Tax: $369,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1734.

Aug. 11: 0.32 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Bonner E. Heath. Grantee: Katherine E. Webster. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1752.

Aug. 11: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard H. and Sandra Wenzel. Grantor: Gail H. Hurley. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1754.

Aug. 11: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Thomas D. Stephens and Tina S. Lewis. Grantors: Douglas C. and Cynthia Graham. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1784.

Aug. 11: 1 Tract, Creston Township. Grantees: Harry G. Sullivan, Allison Kemp-Sullivan, the Harry G. Sullivan Revocable Trust Agreement and the Allison D. Kemp-Sullivan Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Andrew C. Jackson, Sr., Norma Jackson, the Andrew C. Jackson Revocable Trust Agreement and the Norma Jackson Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1787.

Aug. 11: 6.99 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ian Q. and Samantha C. Rhineheart. Grantor: Todd C. Rivver. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1813.

Aug. 12: 5.001 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Graham Fisher. Grantors: Stephen G. and Elaine E. Krynicki. Excise Tax: $125. Value: $62,500. Book: 0544. Page: 1835.

Aug. 12: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles L. Cook, Jr. and Melissa Cook. Grantors: Miguel A. Mas, Jr. and Elizabeth A. Mas. Excise Tax: $1,030. Value: $515,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1838.

Aug. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald G. Denny and Bernard E. Wier. Grantors: Donald G. Denny and Bernard E. Wier. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1884.

Aug. 12: 2 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Scot and Tiffany Van Newkirk. Grantor: Jennifer L. Parsons. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1921.

Aug. 12: 0.035 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Tracy C. Robinson. Grantors: Michael D. and Jacki C. Miller. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1934.

Aug. 12: 2 Lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Alan and Polina A. Paric. Grantor: William D. Buffkin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1938.

Aug. 12: 39.395 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Tracy C. Robinson. Grantors: Frank and Celeste Y. Marshall, Perry and Elizabeth F. D. Mace, Andrew S., Ted E., Terry, Michael T., Barbara and Tammie Greene and JEan and Ramona S. Eller. Excise Tax: $822. Value: $411,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1941.

Aug. 12: 47.487 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: James E. and Susan A. Graham. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1955.

Aug. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pauline Cantara and the Cantara Family Trust. Grantors: James R. and Pauline Cantara. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1973.

Aug. 15: 7 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Anna P. Novo. Grantors: Anna P. Novo, Isabel M. Rodriguez and Sara C. Gomez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 1980.

Aug. 15: 6.327 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Rebecca C. Thurber. Grantor: Judy I. Hartsoe. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0544. Page: 1985.

Aug. 15: 2 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Joleen Eastridge. Grantors: Danny and Tammy Lowe. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2028.

Aug. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rick and Rathana Taing. Grantors: Douglas and Karen Thurbon. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2030.

Aug. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Catherine Tremont. Grantors: Carlos Perez, III and Rita Perez. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2038.

Aug. 15: 3 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: George S. Wright, Jr. and Shana G. Wright. Grantors: Robert C. and Christina P. Huffman. Excise Tax: $742. Value: $371,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2040.

Aug. 16: 1.157 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Paulne A. Fissel. Grantor: Fleetwood Falls, Inc. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2073.

Aug. 16: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Joel Kotchevar and William F. Badmierowski. Grantor: Jeanne Dolan. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2076.

Aug. 16: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Noel and Britton Clarke. Grantors: Eric D., Angela A., Jerry O. and Jessica R. Burgess. Excise Tax: $1,069. Value: $534,500. Book: 0544. Page: 2082.

Aug. 16: 11.25 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Sandra Lane. Grantors: Michael D. and Kelly A. Blevins. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2088.

Aug. 16: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeremy S. and Lindsay S. Walker. Grantors: Gail B. Stewart and the Stuart Trust. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2108.

Aug. 17: 3.126 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: The Broadway Group, LLC. Grantors: Jerry and Brenda Powers. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2143.

Aug. 17: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Richard and Robin Kitzmiller and the Richard and Robin Kitzmiller Revocable Trust. Grantor: Timothy N. Wallace. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2210.