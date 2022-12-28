ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex police chief retires, assistant chief to be sworn in

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 2 days ago

After four years of service to the town of Middlesex, Police Chief Michael Collins is officially retiring at the end of the year and is being succeeded by the town’s assistant police chief, Joe Amos.

Collins, 56, who is using up vacation time owed to him, actually worked his last day as chief on Dec. 22. He was installed as Middlesex’s top cop in September 2017.

Collins said Amos, 48, joined the ranks of the Middlesex Police Department in 2017 as a part-time officer. He was hired as a full-time lieutenant in August 2019 and his duties were described as assisting Collins in the day-to-day operations of the department.

At the time he was hired full time, Collins said Amos had 23 years of law enforcement experience. He was a former chief of police with the Hertford Police Department for three years and an investigator with the Henderson Police Department for 10 years.

Amos will be officially installed as chief in a ceremony to be held next month.

Amos was fired as Hertford’s police chief in 2011 after he used the town police department’s Facebook page to link to a news report about a town council candidate’s arrest prior to election day. The action violated Hertford’s personnel policies that prohibit town employees from engaging in political activity, according to the town manager in November 2011.

Amos, whose starting annual salary will be $47,000, said he is looking forward to his new role with the department. Among his immediate goals is to have a better-trained police department by requiring his officers to attend law enforcement training courses, he said.

Collins launched the police department’s Facebook page in May 2019 and immediately made an impact by publicizing his department’s public relations efforts, especially programs for schoolchildren. He noted that his officers visited Middlesex Elementary School and worked closely with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Keith Stone and the NCSO for all their support,” Collins said. “Sheriff Stone was one of the first phone calls I received after being announced as Middlesex police chief.”

Collins praised the town’s business community for supporting the town’s and the police department’s community events.

“I would like to thank business owners for their loyal support anytime we needed to call on them for support for events. We could not have been successful without you,” he said.

In his department’s first post on social media, the chief noted in his first two years the town’s elected officials were supportive of his efforts to improve police protection in the town by increasing the patrol ranks to 10 officers, creating an investigations division and acquiring federal grant money to purchase five police cruisers.

“I would like to thank the town of Middlesex elected officials for having faith in me and supporting me 100 percent,” he wrote. “Not only have they been great elected officials of our town but they have become what I call friends.”

In his goodbye letter to the town, Collins said the difficult aspect of retiring from the police force is ending his relationship with town residents and the officers under his command. He said his primary reason for retiring is to have more time to spend with his family.

“To all the people that I now add to my list of friends who I have met, hugged on, bought me meals, asked what can they do for us, supported me, prayed over me and loved on me, I will miss you. This is the tough part to walk away from. You have all become like family to me,” he said. “Lastly, to all my patrol officers that worked for me, I believe we put together one heck of a team and I couldn’t have done it without all you guys. I wish you all the best and pray for your safety. God bless you all.”

