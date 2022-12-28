Police chief reports impact of online crime-fighting system

Police Chief Robert Hassell recently provided an update about the statistical impact of the police department’s real-time crime-fighting intelligence center.

During the Dec. 12 City Council work session, Hassell showed that for the past six months, the Fusus online platform has resulted in $211,568 worth of property having been recovered, 89 instances in which video footage was collected as evidence to help strengthen cases for prosecution and the seizure of 30 guns.

Additionally, Hassell showed that for the past six months, the Fusus online platform has resulted in the recovery of 17 vehicles, assisted other agencies in seven instances, resulted in the arrests of 29 people and assisted in locating two missing persons.

Hassell showed the statistical impact because he knew council members previously made clear they wanted a bit more information about what the police department is getting from having the Fusus online platform in place.

Councilman Richard Joyner asked a question he supposed may be one for City Attorney Jep Rose to answer. Joyner wanted to know if there was any way a moratorium could be put on assault weapons in Rocky Mount.

Rose said most of the gun regulations, if not all of them, have been preempted by the state.

“They don’t want local governments regulating guns, the ownership and that sort of thing,” Rose said.

Rose said he could look at that, but that essentially his understanding is the municipality is preempted with respect to that.

Joyner asked Rose if he could look at that and bring the City Council a report back on that.

Rose said he would be glad to do so.

Councilman Tom Harris wanted to know of the 30 guns seized how many of them were stolen guns or “hot guns” and how many were actually registered to the respective owner of the gun.

Hassell said he typically would not have such information in his notes, which Harris made clear he realizes.

At the same time, Hassell said some of those 30 guns would have been stolen weapons or would have been weapons stolen from other locations.

“Many times, guns that we find are stolen are stolen from outside of our jurisdiction,” he said. “They end up in Rocky Mount.”

Additionally, he said he believes he and the police department recognize many people may store their weapons and sometimes may not realize those weapons were stolen.

Fusus is headquartered northeast of Atlanta and is in the business of unifying data and live video feeds into cloud-based crime-fighting centers. A cloud-based system is one in which information is stored, managed and processed on a network of remote computer servers hosted on the internet, rather than on local servers or personal computers.

The idea behind having the Fusus online platform in Rocky Mount is to provide visibility via cameras not only managed by the municipality but also via the cameras of residents and businesses who voluntarily give the police department access through partner agreements.

Hassell said during the Oct. 25, 2021, council regular meeting that the department from early through the middle of August 2021 went into a testing phase of the Fusus online platform to make sure everything was working.

Hassell also said during that meeting that the Fusus online platform had remained in a testing type of phase but had gone live.

Hassell presented the information about the data from the Fusus online platform to the City Council on Dec. 12 along with his monthly report of crime data.

When Councilman Lige Daughtridge sought clarity about whether the data from the Fusus online platform was for November, Hassell said that the data from the Fusus online platform was for the past six months.

“Still a success, I think,” Daughtridge said.

“Yes,” Hassell said.

“Wow,” Daughtridge said in a soft tone of voice.

“And all of this is tracked directly with our Fusus technology and the consolidated partnerships with our city-installed cameras in various locations and the business partnerships of other camera systems in the city,” Hassell said.