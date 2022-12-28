ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate fight at mall food court

Rocky Mount Telegram
A case of a fight breaking out late the afternoon of Christmas Eve at the food court in the Golden East Crossing mall is unsolved.

Two males were fighting and all the people involved had left the scene before officers arrived, police spokesman Sgt. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram via email on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, Jackson said.

According to audio of emergency radio traffic via the Broadcastify website, the dispatcher alerted that someone had suffered a back injury due to a fight having occurred at the food court in the mall. The dispatcher alerted units that police had been notified and to remain staged until the scene was secured.

The radio traffic subsequently said that police had called and that the scene was secured.

Word of the fight having broken out began circulating late Saturday afternoon via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Rocky Mount Telegram

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

