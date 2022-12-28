'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts

Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Ahead of holiday weekend experts walk through best way to get someone home safely
SAN ANTONIO — Keeping drunk drivers off the roads is a top priority for many. The main question now is how to convince your loved ones to listen when you warn them. Driving while drunk is a decision that haunts Jon Capraro. “It's like a dehumanizing experience. You end...
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash
SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
news4sanantonio.com
Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
Teriyaki Madness opens on San Antonio's Northwest side with tasty deal
The popular chain lands in S.A. with loads of customization.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home with dual rounded porches and giant columns is now for sale
A 1920 home with soaring Corinthian columns and a pair of rounded porches has hit the market in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood for just shy of $1.3 million. The colorfully painted three-bedroom, two-bath home features old-growth pine hardwood floors and plenty of original architectural details, including carved wood moldings and stately interior columns, according to its sales listing.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Dozens of U.S. Space Force Guardians finish basic, graduate in style at Lackland
SAN ANTONIO - It was a banner day for some of the military's more unique trainees today as 80 U.S. Space Force Guardians graduated from basic training. "Being a part of something brand new has been very fun and interesting," says Noah Dumenil, 20, from Canyon Lake. The U.S. Space...
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures
The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mid-century home for sale was once part of an annual 'Christmas pilgrimage'
A sprawling mid-century home recently listed for sale in the Oak Park neighborhood was such a head-turner that it was included in the 1964 iteration of an annual "Christmas pilgrimage" of stylish and well-decorated San Antonio homes. The four-bedroom, four-bath property — now on the market for $1.2 million —...
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
