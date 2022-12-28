MAKING THE JUMP: SWE’s Loch to compete for Mount Olive track

A SouthWest Edgecombe senior will literally make the jump to college track next year.

Princeton Loch, the 17-year-old son of Ben Loch and Shawanda Taylor, recently signed his national letter of intent to run track at the University of Mount Olive and will specialize in his favorite events, the long jump and triple jump.

UMP is a NCAA Division II institution that competes in Division II as Conference Carolinas, formerly the Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Conference (CVAC).

Loch said he narrowed down his decision to Mount Olive and Catawba.

“Both of them felt like home and bottom line their offers were the best, but UMO (just) so happened to come out on top,” Loch said.

Loch said several factors contributed to him choosing UMO.

“The biggest thing for me, when it came time to choosing a college, was making sure I was surrounded by people who had the same goals as me, people who strive to be the best I can be in everything they do and remain connected to others, and inspire others through their hard work and dedication,” he said. “Of course that goes hand in hand with both inside and outside the classroom.”

Loch has seen a steady progression since he started track at the age of 12.

“I started running (at 12) for the Rocky Mount Rockets, an AAU team,” he said. “At first I was using track to help me get better at football so I really wasn’t taking it too serious.”

Loch’s self-described ‘obsession’ at being the fastest in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes led him to having success in those events, but it was the next year, when he competed in the 13-14-year-old age group, he changed teams.

“I started competing under ‘unattached,’ which basically means I was competing under myself,” he said. “My father was my coach and that’s when I started jumping, and that’s when I really fell in love with the sport.”

Making the Junior Olympics that year was pretty much the clincher.

“After that I knew right then and there that this is my sport and I wanted to pursue a career in this,” he said.

Since then, Loch has become a three-time high school All-American in the long jump and triple jump, is a state runnerup in the triple jump and just recorded the No. 1 jump in the state last week. In a Polar Bear meet on Dec. 8, Loch was first in the long jump (20 feet, nine inches) and triple jump (43-09) and second in the 55-meter dash (6.94).

“Now, we’re just making a run to win states for the long and triple,” he said. “I am so grateful for everything and for what God is doing in my life. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Loch honed his skills in AAU when his dad would sign him up for meets. He said it’s helped him for high school.

“When you go to AAU meets, it’s so much competition,” he said. “For every meet there is someone beside me jumping either farther or a little less than me, so I really have to push if I want the gold in both jumps. This has helped me for high school, because when you go to meets there’s not much competition until you get to states, so when it happens I am prepared for it. I’m ready to go; it gets me excited instead of nervous and (being) nervous and folding under pressure.”

Loch said his favorite memories at SWE have been getting the team hyped for meets and encouraging each other through practices and hard workouts.

“Going through it together really helps us and makes our bond stronger because we are going through the adversity together,” he said.

Loch thanked his coaches (Carter Varnell, Christopher Day, Tae Arnold, Jason Bracey, Dalphine Mabry, Sandra Langley and Jiovanni Lawrence), his family and teammates (Eli Mayo, Christian Lawrence, Joe King and Diontez Townsend), team managers Zeph Lloyd and Kristen Williams and trainer Sean White for their roles in his success.

Loch said he always believed he could run track in college.

“I just knew I had to keep my head on straight, stay focused on the prize and make sure I kept my head in the books, take no shortcuts and work hard and smart,” he said.

“I’ve always kind of convinced myself I could by always working hard and continuing to let my results in track meets be my noise. I would always compare myself to different college athletes after every meet just to see how far I was off at their meets.”

Loch, who would like to major in sports medicine with the goal of one day becoming a physical therapist, has some advice for younger athletes who aspire to play sports in college.

‘Take everything slow and really soak everything in; listen to everything your loved ones or the people you trust tell you,” he said. “Keep your head in the books, keep your grades up, work hard and do everything your supposed to do on time. Do not procrastinate.”