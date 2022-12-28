Gryphons roll into semifinals of John Jacob Christmas Classic

The Rocky Mount High School varsity basketball teams rolled into the semifinals of the annual John Jacobs Christmas Classic by earning first-round victories on Tuesday afternoon at Cleveland High School in Johnston County.

GIRLS

Rocky Mount 66, Middle Creek 34

The Lady Gryphons were held to 8.5 points less than their season average (74.5) after playing for the first time in 10 days, but they still had more than enough to defeat the Mustangs (4-7), who suffered their fifth straight defeat after starting the season 4-2.

Rocky Mount will oppose Fuguay-Varina, a 27-22 winner over Riverside (Durham), in the semifinals at 4 p.m. today.

Despite Middle Creek double-teaming Charlotte signee Caroline Thiel at every opportunity, Rocky Mount bolted to a 12-1 lead in the first four-plus minutes. Nyla Powell had half of those points on two buckets underneath and two free throws while Kira Jones added a pair of baskets and McKinley Battle had one.

Joi Pergerson’s three-pointer ended the Mustangs’ drought, but Rocky Mount (8-1 overall) scored eight of the last 13 points of the first quarter (Thiel six and Keysha Mizzell two) to take a 20-9 lead.

There was less offense in the second quarter, but Thiel, Mizzell, Madison Mitchell and Shileyia Williams helped the Gryphons take a 29-13 lead into the break.

The closest Middle Creek would get was 14 points (31-17) on a basket by Alysia Pergerson with 4:40 left in the third quarter. But Mizzell made a triple, and Battle and Thiel combined for the next 10 points as the Gryphons took a 46-22 advantage into the final quarter.

Middle Creek never got any closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Joi Pergerson led the Mustangs with 17 points.

Rocky Mount was led by Thiel, who collected 23 points (17 in the second half). Kira Jones added 14 points while Battle provided 10.

BOYS

Rocky Mount 75, South Garner 51

The Gryphons (8-0) began to pull away in the second quarter, extended it into the third quarter and eased to a victory over the winless Titans (0-10) in a boys quarterfinal game of the John Jacobs Christmas Classic.

Rocky Mount will play Clayton (6-5) in the tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today. The Comets defeated the Gryphons in the semifinals of last year’s event.

The first three minutes saw one tie and five lead changes, the last one being on a three-pointer by Tyler Barnes.

South Garner had no answer underneath for RM senior center DeAndre Lynch, who scored 12 points in the opening quarter, mainly on entry passes and offensive rebounds. His rebound follow gave the Gryphons a 20-17 edge after eight minutes.

A 9-0 run sparked by Malik Hill, Zy’Quae Pittman and Barnes pushed the RM lead to 11 before the Titans ended the run with a triple. Hill, Lynch and Tristin Graham responded for the Gryphons in the latter stages of the second quarter as they built a 36-27 lead at halftime.

Lynch tallied eight more points in the third quarter while Barnes added five, Bryson Phillips had a bucket and Stephon Jones made a free throw as the Rocky Mount advantage increased to 15 (55-40).

South Garner tried to mount a comeback with three-point shooting. The Titans made 12 triples (five from Jayden Littles), but a 16-3 Rocky Mount run in the fourth quarter sparked by Jones, Barnes, Hill, Phillips, Graham, Elijah Battle and Naszier Hasan kept them at bay.

Lynch led Rocky Mount with 22 points, while Barnes poured in 20 points, Hill added 16 and Phillips chipped in with seven points.

Littles paced South Garner with 17 points as the only Titan in double figures.

Nash Central played in the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. games against Cleveland on Tuesday. The results were too late for press time.