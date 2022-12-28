Read full article on original website
Family Scrambles to Fly Nine-Year-Old to Dallas Amid Southwest Airlines Disruptions
A North Texas family said the flight disruptions on Southwest Airlines this week left them scrambling for options for their child who was flying on his own. After spending Christmas with his dad in Hawaii, 9-year-old Nathan Williams was planning to fly back to the mainland the day after Christmas on Southwest Airlines.
Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
U.S. Military Grounds Some F-35 Jets After NAS JRB Crash
The U.S. military is grounding some F-35 aircraft after a pilot ejected from the Marine version of the Lockheed Martin jet during a crash earlier this month in Fort Worth. The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement to NBC DFW that it was grounding an undisclosed number of aircraft "which have been evaluated to be of higher risk from flight operations while the investigation into the mishap on December 15 continues."
