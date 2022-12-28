Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Related
Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company
A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Podcast: Whittier Tech to Spend the Next Year Deciding Between Renovation or Building New
Cities and towns making up the membership of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School won’t be asked for at least a year to sign off on whatever plans emerge for a renovated or replacement school. During 2023, the School Building Committee will review what approach is most feasible, while...
Haverhill Bank Promotes Weeden and Pickles to Senior Positions
Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution. Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.
NECN
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
Morash to Discuss Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs During Haverhill Chamber Talk
Emily Morash, keynote speaker during the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 WOW Conference, returns with her “Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs” talk. The Chamber’s Women’s Networking Group says, The foundation of any relationship, work or personal, is trust, which is built from clear communication and integrity. By highlighting and exploring the principles of mindfulness, authenticity and presence, the talk is intended to unpack interpersonal communication tendencies and patterned response behaviors. It will identify and make connections to the root emotions people experience navigating workplace and personal relationships.
WBUR
From the newsroom: How a nonprofit housed 150 people living around 'Mass. and Cass' — and its plan to keep supporting them
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. Today, we bring you the second part in a series from reporter and producer Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur. They look at efforts around the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known as "Mass. and Cass," to get people struggling with homelessness around there into permanent housing. Today's installment is all about one nonprofit’s work to help 150 people into permanent housing.
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like...
natickreport.com
From Framingham to Natick: Barnes & Noble moving to Sherwood Plaza
Framingham’s loss will be Natick’s gain: Barnes & Noble is leaving its longtime Shopper’s World location in Framingham on Jan. 22 and plans to open a bit to the east on Rte. 9 at Sherwood Plaza in Natick in the spring. In the meantime, everything is half off in the store.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers Annual Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum. It takes place Monday, Jan. 23, from 7:15-9:15 a.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road, Andover. A hot breakfast buffet will be served at 7:30 a.m. Confirmed speakers include...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat
SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat. "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
manchesterinklink.com
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Wilmington Apple
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test
BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
nbcboston.com
Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas
A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
