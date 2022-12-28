Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
WTAP
Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leona Eunice Livingston
Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lynette K. Cross
Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara D. Deem Hill
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks
PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
WDTV
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Children’s Listening Place wins $2,500 prize
PARKERSBURG — An employee of The Children’s Listening Place won the “These Are My People,” contest through Williamstown Bank and was presented with a $2,500 check by bank officials Thursday afternoon. Announced in November, the contest sponsored by Williamstown Bank and Kasasa was an opportunity for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald Lee Wallace
Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney appointed as special prosecutor for Ripley High School cases
UPDATE (5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28): 13 News has learned that an incident at Ripley High School that led to the arrests of an 18-year-old and three juveniles happened on or about Oct. 21, 2022, according to court documents. 13 News has learned earlier this morning from Ripley Police that the investigation began in […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Bennett
William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
WTAP
A look at Latrobe Street Mission’s warming station
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent cold spell we talked with a local shelter to see how they weathered the temperatures. Latrobe Street Mission in Parkersburg opens their doors every day to help people whether it’s giving them a meal or a warm place to stay. With the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donna Sue Dennis
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors
JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
