Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois snaps Murray State's home winning streak in 63-57 win

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Lance Jones had 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 63-57 win over Murray State on Thursday night. Jones was 8 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Salukis (10-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley). Marcus Domask scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Clarence Rupert went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Lyons Drop Overtime Heartbreaker at Bourbon

Bourbon County scored the final six points of the night to rally past Lyon County’s girls 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday. That kept Lyon from reaching the championship game of Bourbon’s Kelly Holiday Classic in Paris. Instead, the Lady Lyons will play in Thursday’s third-place game, taking on Nicholas County at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
wpsdlocal6.com

12/28 High School Basketball

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Wednesday, December 28. Massac County 77, Eldorado 51. West Creek 68, Trigg County 52. Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial 50. Butler 86, St. Mary 51. Hickman County 76, Gleason 45. Lake County 71, Fulton City 51. Marion, AR...
westkentuckystar.com

Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
thunderboltradio.com

Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County

Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm

MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
radionwtn.com

Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended

The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH takes new approach to incentivize employees

MURRAY – CEO Jerry Penner was eager to tell the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday about a new perk the hospital is adding to its health insurance benefits package for employees – no more co-pays or deductibles on nearly all in-house services. “The...
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wpsdlocal6.com

Friday morning roll-over on Blandville Road now clear, roadway open

PADUCAH — A morning semi truck accident has caused a closure on Blandville Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a semi overturned Friday morning in the 8700 block of Blandville Road. Deputies say no one was injured in the collision. According to a release about the accident,...
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
