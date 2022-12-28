Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois snaps Murray State's home winning streak in 63-57 win
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Lance Jones had 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 63-57 win over Murray State on Thursday night. Jones was 8 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Salukis (10-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley). Marcus Domask scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Clarence Rupert went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Murray, December 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Murray. The Graves County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on December 30, 2022, 09:00:00. The Webster County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on December 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Overtime Heartbreaker at Bourbon
Bourbon County scored the final six points of the night to rally past Lyon County’s girls 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday. That kept Lyon from reaching the championship game of Bourbon’s Kelly Holiday Classic in Paris. Instead, the Lady Lyons will play in Thursday’s third-place game, taking on Nicholas County at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
wpsdlocal6.com
12/28 High School Basketball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Wednesday, December 28. Massac County 77, Eldorado 51. West Creek 68, Trigg County 52. Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial 50. Butler 86, St. Mary 51. Hickman County 76, Gleason 45. Lake County 71, Fulton City 51. Marion, AR...
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield pastor makes list of ‘Most Fascinating’ Southern Baptists in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – First Baptist Church Mayfield Pastor Wes Fowler made the top 10 list of Most Fascinating Southern Baptists of 2022 for his leadership to the church and community in the aftermath of last December’s tornadoes in west Kentucky. It’s the second year in a row...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6's Jack Kane Dancing for Gold, raising money for childhood cancer research
PADUCAH — Making a difference in the ongoing fight against childhood cancer. That's what Local 6 reporter Jack Kane hopes to accomplish this year as he fundraises and prepares to bust-a-move in the third annual Dancing for Gold event at the Paducah Convention Center. Kane says he found a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH takes new approach to incentivize employees
MURRAY – CEO Jerry Penner was eager to tell the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday about a new perk the hospital is adding to its health insurance benefits package for employees – no more co-pays or deductibles on nearly all in-house services. “The...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Friday morning roll-over on Blandville Road now clear, roadway open
PADUCAH — A morning semi truck accident has caused a closure on Blandville Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a semi overturned Friday morning in the 8700 block of Blandville Road. Deputies say no one was injured in the collision. According to a release about the accident,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Wrapped in Love': Benton nonprofit hosting January blanket-drive for foster kids
BENTON, KY — Oftentimes, kids arrive at StepStone with nothing more than the clothing they're wearing and a trash bag of personal belongings, StepStone Family and Youth Services says. That's why the organization hosts a yearly blanket drive, collecting cozy blankets at area drop-off locations to give to kids...
