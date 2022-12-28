INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.

