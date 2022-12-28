Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, as new infections slowly rise
Indiana has surpassed 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cases have slowly – but steadily – risen since October. Indiana averaged 614.1 new COVID-19 cases per day in October. In November, that rose to 902.1 new cases per day. In December so far, the state has averaged 1,202 new cases per day.
WIBC.com
Monitoring Your Health During Flu Season
STATEWIDE — As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports.
WIBC.com
IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
Sickness spreading throughout region as end of year nears
BELLEVUE, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t come down with something this month. “Yea they’ve gotten sick but nothing too severe or I’ve had to take them to the hospital,” said Allison Park mom Valerie Harper. Haper has two little ones...
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
wfyi.org
Franklin advocates have mixed feelings about new cancer cluster guidelines
Advocates for kids in Franklin with rare cancers have waited about six years for new federal guidelines for identifying cancer clusters. That’s when Trevor’s Law passed — a law meant to help investigate cancers caused by environmental pollution. Now that those guidelines are finally here — advocates...
Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years
(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
wfyi.org
What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week
If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis the highest in recent years
More people died experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis in 2022 than in recent years. An annual ceremony remembered 197 individuals. That number is greater than in 2021, when 167 people were honored, and 2020, when 87 were honored. Homelessness presents many factors that can lead to death – including violence, severe...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pansy in Indiana (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pansy in Indiana, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pansy is not as easy as it seems. pansy are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
newsnationnow.com
Indiana women help rescue missing Ohio 5-month-old
(NewsNation) — Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after leading police to missing 5-month-old baby Kason Thomass after he and his twin brother were taken when their mother’s car was stolen. NewsNation affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, spoke with the two women. Thomass was found alive...
My 1053 WJLT
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
readthereporter.com
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana bar exam passage rate settling back down after temporary improvement
After a temporary improvement in the passage rate for Indiana’s bar exam, that number is coming back down. Attorneys must pass the bar to be licensed. And that success rate had been hovering around 60 percent for years. But in the 2021 fiscal year, it jumped up to 72 percent, likely in large part because pandemic changes allowed an open-book exam.
WRBI Radio
Local travel conditions continue to improve following winter storm
Southeastern IN — Travel advisories that were issued as a result of last week’s massive winter storm have been lifted in Ripley and Dearborn counties. Those advisories came off the board Tuesday afternoon. Decatur County was removed mid-Wednesday morning from the Yellow travel advisory list, while Franklin County...
