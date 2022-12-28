ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council president pick pushed to 2023

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will wait until January to select its next president after a pair of tie votes at the last meeting of the year on Tuesday. They followed a 4-4 vote to suspend the rules and allow absent Councilman Chris Rexroad’s emailed choices for president and vice president to be counted. Without a majority, the motion failed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Leona Eunice Livingston

Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lynette K. Cross

Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Children’s Listening Place wins $2,500 prize

PARKERSBURG — An employee of The Children’s Listening Place won the “These Are My People,” contest through Williamstown Bank and was presented with a $2,500 check by bank officials Thursday afternoon. Announced in November, the contest sponsored by Williamstown Bank and Kasasa was an opportunity for...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara D. Deem Hill

Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County sees decrease in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which listed 1,085 active cases around the state. Wood County reported a deceased number of COVID cases, a few stayed the same and a couple of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William Bennett

William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald Lee Wallace

Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital

UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bobby Junior Adkins

Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV

