Haverhill’s Washington Square Christmas tree was one of the more visible victims of w​inter storm Elliott’s trek through the Merrimack Valley starting last Friday. The tree, its base and a light pole at the Washington Square plaza were toppled by high winds. Worse off, though, were the hundreds of households without power, largely caused by hundred of downed tree limbs throughout the region. An electrical outage centered in the area of the Bradford Fire Station and Caleb Dustin Hunking School caused the fire station to turn to its emergency generator while hundreds of residents also remained without power overnight through Saturday afternoon.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO