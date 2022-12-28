ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill Bank Promotes Weeden and Pickles to Senior Positions

Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution. Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.
Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company

A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Haverhill, Area Communities Regain Power, Continue Cleanup After Storm Elliott

Haverhill’s Washington Square Christmas tree was one of the more visible victims of w​inter storm Elliott’s trek through the Merrimack Valley starting last Friday. The tree, its base and a light pole at the Washington Square plaza were toppled by high winds. Worse off, though, were the hundreds of households without power, largely caused by hundred of downed tree limbs throughout the region. An electrical outage centered in the area of the Bradford Fire Station and Caleb Dustin Hunking School caused the fire station to turn to its emergency generator while hundreds of residents also remained without power overnight through Saturday afternoon.
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week

There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
Hamilton Prepares to Serve Haverhill and Methuen as State Representative

In slightly more than two weeks, the new legislative session begins at the State House with freshman Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton taking his seat on behalf of Haverhill and Methuen. Hamilton, who was elected to the 15th Essex District, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program. He explained he has been tutored by retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Celebrates its Largest Ever Toy Drive at Annual Holiday Party

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is celebrating its largest ever toy drive, aiding children and families during the holiday season. The Club held its Annual Holiday Party on Dec. 16 where attendees enjoyed a dinner served by the Haverhill Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s board of directors; music; a performance from the children’s chorus: the Local Vocals; a visit from Santa; a bike raffle; and gifts to bring home.
