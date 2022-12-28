Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers Annual Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum. It takes place Monday, Jan. 23, from 7:15-9:15 a.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road, Andover. A hot breakfast buffet will be served at 7:30 a.m. Confirmed speakers include...
Haverhill Bank Promotes Weeden and Pickles to Senior Positions
Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution. Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.
Podcast: Whittier Tech to Spend the Next Year Deciding Between Renovation or Building New
Cities and towns making up the membership of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School won’t be asked for at least a year to sign off on whatever plans emerge for a renovated or replacement school. During 2023, the School Building Committee will review what approach is most feasible, while...
Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company
A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Langley-Adams Library Offers In-Person and Virtual Presentation on Obituary Writing
Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library is putting on a hybrid presentation by James R. Hagerty on his book “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story.”. The free talk takes place Monday, Jan. 9, from 7-8 p.m., and shown on the big screen at the Langley-Adams library, 185 Main St., Groveland, or online from home.
Curbside Collection of Christmas Trees Takes Place Saturday, Jan. 14 in Haverhill
Haverhill plans to collect Christmas trees curbside Saturday, Jan. 14. Pickups begin at 6 a.m. and residents are advised to have trees outside by the night before. There will be no make-up day. Officials advise residents to remove lights and ornaments. No plastic bags, wreaths, swag, tree stands or artificial...
Langley-Adams Library Invites Three Authors to Discuss ‘Irish Coffee Murder’ Book
Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross are visiting Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library t to discuss their book, “Irish Coffee Murder.”. The talk happens Monday, Jan. 23, from 7-8 p.m., online, or at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. According to the authors, “You don’t need to be...
Haverhill, Area Communities Regain Power, Continue Cleanup After Storm Elliott
Haverhill’s Washington Square Christmas tree was one of the more visible victims of winter storm Elliott’s trek through the Merrimack Valley starting last Friday. The tree, its base and a light pole at the Washington Square plaza were toppled by high winds. Worse off, though, were the hundreds of households without power, largely caused by hundred of downed tree limbs throughout the region. An electrical outage centered in the area of the Bradford Fire Station and Caleb Dustin Hunking School caused the fire station to turn to its emergency generator while hundreds of residents also remained without power overnight through Saturday afternoon.
Officials: Emptying of Ashtray Cause of Total Loss Coffin Avenue House Fire Monday
Monday’s two-alarm fire at a single-family home on Coffin Avenue was caused by emptying an ashtray into a household trash container, according to Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. An investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation...
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week
There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
Hamilton Prepares to Serve Haverhill and Methuen as State Representative
In slightly more than two weeks, the new legislative session begins at the State House with freshman Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton taking his seat on behalf of Haverhill and Methuen. Hamilton, who was elected to the 15th Essex District, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program. He explained he has been tutored by retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
Plaistow, N.H., Reminds Residents Town Hall is Closed Monday for Christmas Holiday
Plaistow, N.H., officials are reminding residents that Town Hall and the Town Clerk’s office are closed Monday, Dec 26, because of the official Christmas holiday. Town Hall reopens Tuesday, Dec. 27, for regular business hours.
Today’s Obituaries: Mary E. (Dwyer) Jordan, Taught at John Greenleaf Whittier School
Mary E. (Dwyer) Jordan, 80, formerly of Bradford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill. She was born in Haverhill, Sept. 21, 1942, daughter of the late J. Howard and Veronica (Egan) Dwyer. Jordan was a proud graduate of Sacred Hearts School, St. James High...
Developer Receives Praise, Well Wishes Upon Opening of Apartments at St. Joseph’s School
(Additional photograph below.) Former students, neighbors and city officials lauded the developer of 36 apartments at the former St. Joseph’s School during a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. Developer Jonathan Cody of Atlantis Investments received city approvals more than two years ago to convert the abandoned school into...
National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
Haverhill Council on Aging Seeks Senior Singers for Comedy Masque
The Haverhill Council on Aging is looking for interested senior citizen singers to join its Comedy Masque group. An interest meeting is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., at the dining hall of the Council on Aging, Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The Comedy Masque...
UTEC Receives $2.4 Million in State Grants to Help Young People Avoid Repeat Crimes
UTEC, a nonprofit in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell that seeks to help young people avoid repeat crimes, was among several groups statewide sharing in $5.5 million in state grants. UTEC was awarded $990,179 for its work in the Merrimack Valley, another $990,179 for its work with the state Department of...
Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commissions Ferreira to Sing for Veterans
As a special treat for, and in honor of, veterans, Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission brought nationally recognized lyric tenor Neal Ferreira this week to Mill Brook Park to sing a classic Christmas Carol. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere said the committee commissioned Ferreira of...
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Celebrates its Largest Ever Toy Drive at Annual Holiday Party
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is celebrating its largest ever toy drive, aiding children and families during the holiday season. The Club held its Annual Holiday Party on Dec. 16 where attendees enjoyed a dinner served by the Haverhill Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s board of directors; music; a performance from the children’s chorus: the Local Vocals; a visit from Santa; a bike raffle; and gifts to bring home.
Free Chanukah Celebration in Washington Square, Haverhill, Tonight at 6
Chabad of Merrimack Valley and Anshe Sholom Chabad of Greater Haverhill plan a menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration tonight in downtown Haverhill. The free celebration takes place at 6 p.m., in Washington Square, Haverhill. All are welcome and food such as latkes and jelly donuts are available along with dreidels...
