valleynewslive.com
Committee exploring options to accommodate growth at WF City Hall, Police Department
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A committee has been formed to help analyze options and make recommendations on how the City of West Fargo will address continued growth. The West Fargo Building Exploratory Committee is a group looking at long-term options to address future building needs. West Fargo City Commissioner and chair of the committee, Brad Olson, says the group is considering new buildings, relocating or adding on to existing buildings to create more space for staff at the West Fargo Police Department and City Hall.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
valleynewslive.com
15th Avenue N in Moorhead to close for water main repairs
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -15th Avenue North between Highway 75 and 28th Street North in Moorhead will close starting December 28 for a water main repair. The street closure is expected to last for five days. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
valleynewslive.com
‘Shouldn’t be happening this early’: Weather causing issues with water mains and pipes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is not a good sign when there is rushing water on the streets of Fargo, ND, in the dead of winter. However, that is what city crews were dealing with on 4th St. N. after a water main broke. The recent cold snap the Red River Valley experienced is causing problems for water mains and pipes.
valleynewslive.com
Road conditions warming up with weather and treatments
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a pain troubling almost everyone as of late and it’s not the stomach ache from too much Christmas ham. Drivers across the Midwest have dealt with snowy, ice-packed roads, as the freezing temperatures have left it too cold for treatments to work and too windy for them to even stay put. But now travel departments say they expect drivers to warm up to upcoming road conditions.
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
valleynewslive.com
Rules for Curbside Christmas tree pickup
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead will do curbside Christmas tree pickup starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Christmas tree pickup will run January 3-13 on your regularly scheduled garbage day. Due to the New Year’s holiday, garbage normally picked up on Monday, January 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3.
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Redlinger appointed Fargo's next City Administrator
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo now has a new city administrator. The city commission voted unanimously this week to appoint Michael Redlinger to the post. Redlinger has been with the city for about six years, and had been serving as the interim City Administrator after Bruce Grubb retired recently. The announcement...
valleynewslive.com
Area snowfall opens snowmobile trails in ND
N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Parks and Recreation say the snowpack brought on by the recent winter storms has made for great snowmobiling conditions across the state. There are 13 state snowmobile trails covering 2,800 miles maintained by member of Snowmobile North Dakota. These trails are open through...
valleynewslive.com
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say a person was taken into custody after potentially shooting at vehicles. NDHP Troopers in the Fargo area were called out around 3 PM Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident. They say one person reported they had a vehicle window broken by gunfire.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
wdayradionow.com
Former JL Beers in Moorhead up for sale
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former local favorite has not only recently closed its doors, but now the building itself is up for sale. The former Moorhead JL Beers location has been listed by Goldmark Commercial Real Estate Inc, and is listed for sale for $1.3 million. You may remember we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
kfgo.com
High-risk traffic stop leads to arrest near Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area responded to a report of a reckless driver-road rage incident Wednesday around 3 p.m. A driver discharged a gun at passing vehicles. One driver reported a broken window from a gunshot. Troopers located the vehicle near...
wdayradionow.com
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
(Fargo, ND) -- Powerball officials say a 150-thousand dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Fargo remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased July 18th at the Casey's General Store on 45th Street South. The prize must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office. The deadline to claim the prize...
valleynewslive.com
WFPD wins ‘Battle of the Badges’!
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police & Fire Departments went head-to-head in a friendly competition, ‘Battle of the Badges’, to bring in blood donations for Vitalant. The much-needed blood donation event lasted three days and finished up with 140 donations total. ‘Team Law’...
