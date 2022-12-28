ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Avery Journal-Times

Grandfather Mountain November 2022 Weather Report

By Staff report
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn8mi_0jwCUSdu00

LINVILLE – November 2022 saw rainy and windy weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.

The average high temperature for November 2022 was 45.6 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 32.6 degrees and a mean of 39.1 degrees.

The warmest temperature recorded last month was 61.3 degrees on Nov. 8, more than 7 degrees shy of the mountain’s record November high of 69 degrees, observed on both Nov. 1 and 2, 2004. Generally, November sees winter weather conditions start to take hold on Grandfather Mountain.

Nov. 17 saw the coldest temperature recorded last month with 11.1 degrees. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of November (not counting wind chill) was minus 12 degrees on Nov. 15, 1959.

The weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge noted eight days in November with a wind gust higher than 60 mph. On Nov. 20, the weather station at the top recorded a wind gust of 81.5 mph, while the month’s highest recorded sustained wind speed clocked in at 69.4 mph that same day. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.

The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 9.18 inches of precipitation in November 2022, the third-highest rainfall total for this month on record. Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery saw 10.57 inches and also noted trace amounts of snow on Nov. 13 and 14. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s rainiest November was recorded in 1977, when 13.02 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest November on record was observed in 2007, when 1.06 inches were measured at the top.

The park counted 21 total days of precipitation for November 2022, tied with November 1977 and 1986 for the highest number of days seeing at least trace amounts of rainfall for this month on record. The rainiest days last month were Nov. 11 and 12, when 2.45 inches were recorded at the top. The rainiest day on record for November was Nov. 6, 1977, when the weather station observed 5.7 inches.

Weather Reporting

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:

The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting weather data from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum (now the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery).

For more information on weather at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/weather.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23

CASCADES, Wash. - A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If you...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO

More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
MONTANA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Winter Storm Elliott

W​inter Storm Elliott is intensifying on Thursday, and will likely become a bomb cyclone. Parts of the Great Lakes are expected to see the most accumulation. The storm will head into the East next. W​inter Storm Elliott is being blamed for four deaths as it brings snow, strong winds...
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
GEORGIA STATE
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy