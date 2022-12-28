Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states

(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S.

The growth over the last year was the third highest numeric increase of all states, behind Texas with growth of 470,708, and Florida with 416,754 more residents. In terms of percentage growth, North Carolina ranked ninth with a 1.3% increase, the same as Arizona but less than Delaware, Montana, South Dakota, Texas, South Carolina, Idaho and Florida.

A breakdown of the Census data for North Carolina shows the majority of the population increase came from domestic migration, with 99,796 moving to the state between 2021 and 2022, and 211,867 since 2020.

North Carolina’s domestic migration over the last year was the third highest among states, again behind Texas at 230,961 and Florida at 318,855. The states losing the most residents to domestic migration include California, which lost 343,230 residents, New York with a loss of 299,557, and Illinois’ 141,656 loss.

International migration to North Carolina was 26,430 over the last year, and 37,031 since 2020.

Natural growth accounted for another 6,459 new North Carolina residents from 2021 to 2022, with 122,179 births and 115,720 deaths. Since 2020, births have outnumbered deaths in the Tar Heel State by 10,940.

Regionally, the South remained the most populous region at 128,716,192 residents, a figure that increased by 1.1% or more than 1.3 million people between July 2021 and July 2022.

That growth was nearly three times the increase in the U.S. population overall, which increased by 0.4%, or 1.2 million, to 333,287,557 in 2022, according to Census data.

"There was a sizable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2017, is behind this increase."

Net international migration added 1,010,923 people between 2021 and 2022, which represents 168.8% growth over 2021 totals of 376,029, according to the Census Bureau.

The U.S. gained another 245,080 people through natural change between 2021 and 2022, with 3,688,179 births and 3,443,099 deaths. The year prior, births outnumbered deaths by 186,112.