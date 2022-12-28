Veterans Services Office delivers presents to area veterans

AVERY COUNTY — As a way of spreading a little extra cheer around Christmas and showing support for local veterans, Veterans Services Technician Tara Gragg-Daniels started an “Adopt a Veteran” program of sorts this year.

Gragg-Daniels received numerous donations from the community to help with this project. She packaged up blankets, chapstick, muffins, cookies, candies and deodorant into presents and hand-delivered them to veterans at Life Care in Banner Elk. She delivered a number of other gifts, and then had many more in her office for veterans to come by and pick up.

Gragg-Daniels started as the Veterans Services Technician earlier this year. Since then, she’s been working with and for the veterans of Avery County, and finding new ways to serve them, such as the Adopt a Veteran initiative. County Manager Phillip Barrier said that he thought the gift-giving initiative was a wonderful idea, and that it is yet another reminder of how generous and caring our community is.

The Veterans Services Office helps veterans obtain the maximum benefits that they’re entitled to through the Division of Veterans’ Affairs. The office also provides current information about benefits provided, offers assistance in completing health care forms, service-connected compensation claims, educational benefits, death pensions and more. The services are available to veterans, widows and children of veterans.

More than that, though, Gragg-Daniels connects with the veterans on a personal level, listening to their stories and getting to know them.

“I just want them to know that their community is thinking about them and looking out for them,” she said.