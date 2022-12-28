ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tulsi Gabbard grilled Rep-elect George Santos, who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, on Fox News: 'Do you have no shame?'

By Hannah Getahun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vufBf_0jwCUHB900

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/AP Photo

  • Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard grilled Republican Rep-elect George Santos on Fox News.
  • Santos lied about several aspects of his education and career, according to new reports.
  • "My question is, do you have no shame?" Gabbard asked Santos.

On Tuesday night, former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard put pressure on GOP Representative-elect George Santos about the lies he has been caught in over the past week.

"If I were one of those in New York's third district right now, now that the election is over, and I'm finding out all of these lies that you've told — not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies," Gabbard said to Santos on Fox News. "My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame in the people who now you're asking to trust you to go and be their voice for them, their families, and their kids in Washington?"

Santos responded by claiming that President Joe Biden was lying to the American people, and asked if Biden himself had any shame. He also said some of the claims that he lied about his employment history were "debatable" and that he would be willing to explain himself.

"It's hard to imagine how they could possibly trust your explanations when you're not really even willing to admit the depth of your deception to them," Gabbard replied.

The exchange happened as Gabbard was filling in for Tucker Carlson, a man caught telling many lies before , on his nightly show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. Gabbard has also courted controversy: Earlier this year, she left the Democratic Party, and has, at times, aligned herself with far-right Republicans.

Santos, who was elected in New York's third district as the first non-incumbent out gay Republican , has been mired in controversy after reports indicated that he fabricated details of his employment , higher education history, and finances, and lied about losing four employees during the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

Santos has also come under fire from a GOP Jewish group for falsely claiming that he is of Jewish heritage.

Santos admitted to some of these fabrications in an interview with the New York Post on December 26.

Santos did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

