Southwest CEO apologizes for thousands of canceled flights

By Kristina Rex
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

BOSTON – The Southwest counter and baggage claim at Logan Airport was quiet Wednesday morning after most of the airline's flights were canceled following what experts are calling a massive meltdown.

"It started with weather," CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg explained. "And all of the other airlines were affected by it as well, but it didn't end up becoming the cause because it ended up being an operational meltdown on behalf of Southwest. You had pilots unable to call their own airline to find out where they needed to go, flight attendants trying to locate their planes and couldn't find them."

Once Southwest struggled to keep up the flight schedule during the holiday, it promptly canceled two-thirds of its scheduled flights for the early part of the week. Southwest accounted for 64 percent of all canceled flights nationwide on Tuesday.

In a statement, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was "truly sorry" not only to customers but to his staff.

"The tools we use to recover from a disruption in service work well 99 percent of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now," he explained.

Southwest is offering travel vouchers and refunds for customers as the Department of Transportation is investigating the meltdown.

But many passengers still can't get rescheduled Southwest flights until New Year's Eve at the earliest.

Greenberg has this advice for anyone stranded now or with upcoming scheduled Southwest flights:

  • If you are stranded due to canceled Southwest flights: Consider booking on another airline. Southwest isn't rescheduling passengers until December 31 at the earliest and has no agreement with other airlines to cross-book passengers.

  • If you have large luggage: Avoid checking a bag if possible. Bring a carry-on or consider shipping your luggage. Many people's luggage is making it to their destination without them or getting lost in the mess.

  • If you have an upcoming Southwest flight and don't know if it will proceed as scheduled: If you're able, consider booking a refundable ticket on another airline just for a safe backup.

  • If your flights have been delayed or rescheduled: Keep all your receipts. The DOT is investigating and encourages passengers to keep any expenses for food, cars, or hotels.

