Southwest CEO apologizes for thousands of canceled flights

BOSTON – The Southwest counter and baggage claim at Logan Airport was quiet Wednesday morning after most of the airline's flights were canceled following what experts are calling a massive meltdown.

"It started with weather," CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg explained. "And all of the other airlines were affected by it as well, but it didn't end up becoming the cause because it ended up being an operational meltdown on behalf of Southwest. You had pilots unable to call their own airline to find out where they needed to go, flight attendants trying to locate their planes and couldn't find them."

Once Southwest struggled to keep up the flight schedule during the holiday, it promptly canceled two-thirds of its scheduled flights for the early part of the week. Southwest accounted for 64 percent of all canceled flights nationwide on Tuesday.

In a statement, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was "truly sorry" not only to customers but to his staff.

"The tools we use to recover from a disruption in service work well 99 percent of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now," he explained.

Southwest is offering travel vouchers and refunds for customers as the Department of Transportation is investigating the meltdown.

But many passengers still can't get rescheduled Southwest flights until New Year's Eve at the earliest.

Greenberg has this advice for anyone stranded now or with upcoming scheduled Southwest flights: