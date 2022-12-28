Read full article on original website
Looking back at the top 10 “Good News” stories of 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a lot of good in the world. Sometimes, we must look harder to find it, but it’s always there. Jody Kerzman shares “Good News” stories from around the region. As 2022 ends, she shares 10 of her favorites from 2022. Just click on the headline of each story to go to the original posted story:
On the frontlines of keeping Bismarck clean: a look at waste collection amid storms, holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow, sleet, or shine, some workers are out in the elements every day. Greg Backhaus hits the road around six in the morning. Most days he’s in for quite a workout as he collects items tossed out by residents. “Up and down the steps, and...
Bismarck Public Schools ensures students have a meal to eat
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Out of the 36,130 people facing hunger in North Dakota, 14,490 are children, according to Feeding America. Pandemic meal waivers for schools ended right before the beginning of the 2022 to 2023 school year. So now, income requirements must be met before students qualify for...
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Dream Center Bismarck sees increase in meals since opening
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center has only been open since April of this year, but many in the community have already been impacted by the organization. The center serves breakfast and dinner. The meals started out with just a couple of people showing up, but now hundreds come to eat.
Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm
Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D. Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four...
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Trying to get home for the holidays gone wrong
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traveling during the holidays was more troublesome this year due to extreme weather conditions. Trying to get to small towns like Bison, South Dakota adds extra hurdles. One student trying to reunite with his high school host family had extra obstacles last week. This is a...
Paradiso closes in Bismarck due to frozen pipe
The manager says last week's punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
How long should holiday decorations stay up? Snow may be a factor this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All winter, Bill Gabel has cleared the driveway of his home in Bismarck. The snow’s come off the driveway but it has piled up on last week’s Christmas decorations. “They’ll be there until it melts,” said Bill Gabel, Bismarck resident. For most,...
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Something about Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - William Shakespeare might have said it best in Romeo and Juliet when he asked, “What’s in a name?” For Americans, the name they choose for girls follows a definite trend. The social security website goes back to 1922 and for more than 100 years, one name has been the favorite choice for females.
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
Bismarck residents excited for warmer weather
Now that we are starting to warm up people are excited to be able to venture outside without being miserable.
North Dakota police departments are looking to fill vacancies
Sergeant Carvell is involved with the recruitment process, and he says they are much better off than other departments in our state. All thanks to the environment they create.
City of Lincoln mayor to resign
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
ND inmate back in custody after escape
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th. He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later...
