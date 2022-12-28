Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Little Rock police make arrest in November homicide at Chenal apartment complex
Police in Little Rock have announced that an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in November at the Waters at Chenal apartment complex.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
Tenants react to third homicide in 2022 at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Monday at the Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility reports inmate death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inmate was found dead at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was distributing meals when he found 53-year-old Timothy Slade of North Little Rock alone and dead in his cell.
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings 12262022
The Saline County courts were closed in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Check back tomorrow for all of the latest updates or click the link below for previous dates.
North Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old for homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the North Little Rock Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean Williams on an active warrant for 1st-degree murder. 16-year-old Williams is being charged as an adult for his involvement in the...
Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old connected to homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.
Little Rock shooting turned homicide; nearby home with kids inside was also target of bullets
A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.
mysaline.com
Mail carrier gets burgled boxes back, along with bottle launched – that & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported that his Springfield XD9 and his checkbook were stolen out of his truck on December 22, 2022, while he was away from home. due to power outages.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
KATV
A Wednesday night crash left people trapped in cars and 1 man dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Highway 63 accident in Bono left several people trapped in their cars and one person dead. Our content partners at Region 8 News said a 21-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. Ladarius T. Heard died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
aymag.com
Server Says: Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock
It’s time to get to know the heart and soul behind every restaurant experience: the server. Here’s our Q&A with Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock. How long have you been at Bar Louie in Little Rock?. Three years. Bar Louie is my first serving job.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
5newsonline.com
The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target
Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.
Comments / 0