Saline County, AR

THV11

North Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old for homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the North Little Rock Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean Williams on an active warrant for 1st-degree murder. 16-year-old Williams is being charged as an adult for his involvement in the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Server Says: Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock

It’s time to get to know the heart and soul behind every restaurant experience: the server. Here’s our Q&A with Ty Collins of Bar Louie in Little Rock. How long have you been at Bar Louie in Little Rock?. Three years. Bar Louie is my first serving job.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart

To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
STUTTGART, AR
5newsonline.com

The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

