Saline County, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 27, 2022

Stuttgart Apartments, 501 W. First St., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and warrant. Apartment staff notified police that someone on a criminal trespass warning for the complex was at an apartment. Police found the subject and discovered that he had drug paraphernalia and a Stuttgart warrant for $3,605 with a cash-only bond. The man was transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
STUTTGART, AR
mysaline.com

[FOUND] Benton PD reports Silver Alert for James McConnell

The family reports he has been found. The Benton Police Department has an active Silver Alert for James O. McConnell. He was last seen at 131 West Drive in Benton (map below) at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He is described as age 77, white hair, 5 feet...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR

