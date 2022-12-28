Read full article on original website
Reckless Driving, Fleeing, and Theft in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12292022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Possession, Warrant, and Failure to Comply in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12272022
LRPD: 15-year-old boy wanted for deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police are searching for a teenage boy wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 27, 2022
Stuttgart Apartments, 501 W. First St., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and warrant. Apartment staff notified police that someone on a criminal trespass warning for the complex was at an apartment. Police found the subject and discovered that he had drug paraphernalia and a Stuttgart warrant for $3,605 with a cash-only bond. The man was transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
Arrest made in North Little Rock shooting death, 15-year-old to be tried as adult
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man in November.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for missing Benton man
BENTON, Ark. — Update: He has been located. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing man. He is about 5'9" in height and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short white hair in a comb-over style and was last seen...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Cleburne County man. 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was last seen near Jerry Lane in Quitman at around 9:00 a.m. on December 28. He is described as being 5'8" in height and...
Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility reports inmate death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inmate was found dead at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was distributing meals when he found 53-year-old Timothy Slade of North Little Rock alone and dead in his cell.
[FOUND] Benton PD reports Silver Alert for James McConnell
The family reports he has been found. The Benton Police Department has an active Silver Alert for James O. McConnell. He was last seen at 131 West Drive in Benton (map below) at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He is described as age 77, white hair, 5 feet...
Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old connected to homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
Mail carrier gets burgled boxes back, along with bottle launched – that & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported that his Springfield XD9 and his checkbook were stolen out of his truck on December 22, 2022, while he was away from home. due to power outages.
A Wednesday night crash left people trapped in cars and 1 man dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Highway 63 accident in Bono left several people trapped in their cars and one person dead. Our content partners at Region 8 News said a 21-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. Ladarius T. Heard died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit...
Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target
Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.
Christmas Weekend’s Naughty List in the Saline County Mugshots on 12262022
Guardianship, Protection, and Divorce in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12282022
63aw-22-293 State V Jody Sherman, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 1, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1048 State V Nicky Cordell Neely, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1049 State V Nicky Cordell Neely, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 2,...
Little Rock shooting turned homicide; nearby home with kids inside was also target of bullets
A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.
