Myles Murphy
2d ago
democrat voters in 2020 insulting people who disagree with their governor have played a part in the divide along with 2016 democrats rudely demanding to know who people voted for as if it was any of their business.
Reply
2
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
My North.com
Kick-Off January 2023 with These 12 Northern Michigan Events
Join Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for a guided New Year’s Day hike at Green Point Dunes in Benzie County. This snowy trek winds through forests and meadows to stunning Lake Michigan views. January 6, 7 | Comedy With Heather Jay | Traverse City. Get ready to laugh! 15-year...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Smaller Ski Operations Rely on Community Support to Glide through Ski Season
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts have already opened their gates for skiers and snowboarders this season. But the smaller operations sometimes take a bit longer to get things going. Mt. Holiday near Traverse City opened its tubing runs for the first day of the season on Wednesday. Emily Johnson is...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint
LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
CherryT Ball Drop is Back This Year with Some Changes
The CherryT Ball Drop is on Saturday in downtown Traverse City. The annual event has been going strong for 13 years, helping locals and visitors celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one. “Around 4:30 pm on Saturday, we will start to close down one...
People in Mancelona Dig Themselves Out After Storm
Across Northern Michigan, people are working on clearing snow from roadways and their driveways. Over in Mancelona, people have been in their homes with no path to get out or stuck in their cars after breaking down on the roads, all from the snow. A man from Traverse City was...
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
WNEM
Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
