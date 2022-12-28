ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Englewood man arrested for machete attack on neighbors during Christmas Day dispute

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies said Julio Maradiaga was arguing with his neighbors outside of his apartment complex on Monday night when things got heated.

At one point, they said he went inside and came back with a machete.

He struck not one… but two people.

“I mean stuff happens. People act crazy for different things,” said Abraham Tosado, a Rotonda West resident.

The first man tried to fight him off with his belt but got hit in the chest and under the arm.

A second person was hit on his neck by his ear. Both will survive.

CCSO said Maradiaga, 37, was found in his laundry room pretending to sleep when he was arrested.

One of the victims was able to run away and call 9-1-1.

Maradiaga was arrested for lying about his identity and for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

