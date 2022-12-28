ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars

HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever

NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
HUMBLE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Krispy Kreme closes Katy store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Yes, fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits

HOUSTON — It’s that time of the year when fireworks and gunfire could light up the night skies on New Year's Eve, but in the city limits of Houston, both are illegal. “It is illegal, let me underscore illegal and dangerous, let me underscore dangerous to fire a gun into the air,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze

HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy