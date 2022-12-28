HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.

