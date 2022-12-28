Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost
HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
Southwest Airlines cancellation complicates wedding weekend in Houston
“That's what's most frustrating is people just don't know. They can't call and say we for sure can't come because it's really up to chance at this point over the next few days.”
fox26houston.com
Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars
HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
fox26houston.com
Stranded passengers still stuck after Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights again
HOUSTON - Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers are still trying to catch flights out of Houston, but the airline is once again canceling thousands of flights. Many of those frustrated travelers have been at Houston Hobby Airport for days now. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,600 flights across the country...
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
fox7austin.com
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
fox26houston.com
Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
Action 13: Power restored to SE Houston apartments days after management unreachable during freeze
Despite a statement from property owners, residents told ABC13 that management didn't return their calls and the power was only restored after our report.
Yes, fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits
HOUSTON — It’s that time of the year when fireworks and gunfire could light up the night skies on New Year's Eve, but in the city limits of Houston, both are illegal. “It is illegal, let me underscore illegal and dangerous, let me underscore dangerous to fire a gun into the air,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
Comments / 0