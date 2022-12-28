Read full article on original website
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Saline County Court Filings 12262022
The Saline County courts were closed in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Check back tomorrow for all of the latest updates or click the link below for previous dates.
Assault, Intoxication, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Reckless Driving, Fleeing, and Theft in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12292022
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Cleburne County man. 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was last seen near Jerry Lane in Quitman at around 9:00 a.m. on December 28. He is described as being 5'8" in height and...
Possession, Warrant, and Failure to Comply in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12272022
Rutledge files suit against Saline County home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet they failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work. The office received 22 consumer complaints against Rast totaling losses of more than $88,000.
Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility reports inmate death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inmate was found dead at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was distributing meals when he found 53-year-old Timothy Slade of North Little Rock alone and dead in his cell.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Mail carrier gets burgled boxes back, along with bottle launched – that & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported that his Springfield XD9 and his checkbook were stolen out of his truck on December 22, 2022, while he was away from home. due to power outages.
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 27, 2022
Stuttgart Apartments, 501 W. First St., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and warrant. Apartment staff notified police that someone on a criminal trespass warning for the complex was at an apartment. Police found the subject and discovered that he had drug paraphernalia and a Stuttgart warrant for $3,605 with a cash-only bond. The man was transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
LRPD: 15-year-old boy wanted for deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police are searching for a teenage boy wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Tenants react to third homicide in 2022 at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Monday at the Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Suspect Vehicle/Go-Fund-Me Released Following Murder Of Greenbrier Man
GREENBRIER TENNESEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Metro Nashville Police, the gunshots that killed Greenbrier resident Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas day on I24 West came from the black sedan pictured. Police say the vehicle has chrome trim. Police say the vehicle may have damage but it’s unclear whether...
Forgery, Possession, and Threats in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12232022
Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target
Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.
