Saline County, AR

swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR
ed88radio.com

Rutledge files suit against Saline County home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet they failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work. The office received 22 consumer complaints against Rast totaling losses of more than $88,000.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 27, 2022

Stuttgart Apartments, 501 W. First St., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and warrant. Apartment staff notified police that someone on a criminal trespass warning for the complex was at an apartment. Police found the subject and discovered that he had drug paraphernalia and a Stuttgart warrant for $3,605 with a cash-only bond. The man was transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
STUTTGART, AR
smokeybarn.com

Suspect Vehicle/Go-Fund-Me Released Following Murder Of Greenbrier Man

GREENBRIER TENNESEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Metro Nashville Police, the gunshots that killed Greenbrier resident Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas day on I24 West came from the black sedan pictured. Police say the vehicle has chrome trim. Police say the vehicle may have damage but it’s unclear whether...
GREENBRIER, AR

