Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $100 million.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
An 18-year-old who won a $1 million lottery scratch-off said his grandfather predicted his win weeks before
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $640 million, with a cash prize option of $328.3 million.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M; no winner in Friday night's $510M jackpot drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million after no one won in Friday night's drawing.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million for last drawing of year
There's one last chance to win a huge Mega Millions jackpot in 2022. The last drawing of the year will take place Friday, Dec. 30, with a jackpot that has reached $640 million. The cash value is $328.3 million. It's the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to the Mega Millions news release.
Mega Millions worth $565M, sixth largest prize in its history
The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again, after no one came up a winner for the game's top prize in Friday night's drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars
You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565M for sixth time in history. When is the next drawing?
No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 14, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions climbs to $640 million after another drawing with no winner
The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $640 million, or $328 in cash, after no one matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during Tuesday night’s drawing.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $640M
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $640 million, with a cash prize option of $328.3 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday.
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million.
CNBC
The Mega Millions jackpot is $640 million. These are 4 key things to do if you actually win
The top prize has been growing since mid-October, when two tickets split a $502 million jackpot. The chance of hitting the top prize is about one in 302.6 million. If you beat those odds, there are some things you should do — and not do — right off the bat.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
