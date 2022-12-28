Read full article on original website
Paula Campbell
2d ago
it's a limited place to keep.people from freezing. At least he's trying to do work with resources he has to work with.
7
Nancy Green
2d ago
maybe matsu health foundation should share their huge office building and do something productive with their millions......
5
49 state of mind
1d ago
He better get a bigger bus 🚌 because Biden will be flying thousands to my Alaska. Open borders will destroy our great country and deplete our social services. 😡
3
alaskasnewssource.com
City seeks plan to keep shelter at Sullivan running through 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s budget for homeless services is stretched thin following increases in the number of homeless residents staying at the Sullivan Arena. Last Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly voted to increase the Sullivan Arena bed capacity by 160 beds for a total of 360...
Mayor Dave Bronson: Year-end report to Anchorage
As we round out 2022, I want to reflect on the progress we have made over the last year to make Anchorage a more vibrant city to live, work, and play in. Before touching on those accomplishments, allow me to recognize our incredible Municipal employees. Without the dedication and determination...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su resident says borough contractors buried his property while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla resident is taking the phrase “digging out” to the next level, as a personal friend slowly made his way down North Engstrom Road operating an excavator to remove drifted snow from driveways. Unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous women climb to Everest base camp
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of 10 Indigenous women from North America travelled to Nepal in November for a special journey. The trip was part of a trek put together by the non-profit organization Native Womens Wilderness, which endeavors to inspire Indigenous women to enjoy the outdoors and provide education about ancestral lands. Another of their goals is to build empowerment using the outdoors.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
Anchorage ditches Nixle, stands up Rave app to inform citizens during emergencies
Public safety officials in Anchorage today announced that Rave Mobile Safety has replaced the previous Everbridge Nixle system. Like Nixle, Rave Mobile Safety is a free service that allows people to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
kinyradio.com
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system
A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays. A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight cancellations to Seattle. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
3rd-generation serviceman joins Marines in hopes of following his forefathers’ footsteps
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a child, Harrison Hopkins was always running around playing and was full of energy. It was very apparent to him at a young age that with his personality, he would be joining the military service. However, that wasn’t the only reason he wanted to enlist — it was also his roots.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
Resources for military families: Purple Star schools
During the recent town halls that the Anchorage School District held regarding the closing of six schools, parents voiced several concerns: They said they loved their schools. They loved their teachers. The school was the center of the neighborhood. But most of all, parents feared the disruption their kids would...
alaskasnewssource.com
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people. Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.
alaskasnewssource.com
How to recycle your Christmas tree
The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancellations and delays add up; here in anchorage we're still seeing the effects on Alaskans. According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.
alaskasnewssource.com
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
Livestock feed assistance is now available, but applicants must file by Dec. 31. Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location. At the end of September, Kroger, Fred Meyer’s Parent Company, announced in a company press release that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, INC.
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
Left-field attack on Mayor Bronson comes from new dark-money Democrat operative group
A new dark-money political action group has emerged in Alaska this year and is attacking Mayor Dave Bronson with an expensive media buy, including glossy mailers that arrived in Anchorage mailboxes this week, radio ads, and a target social media campaign — all worth tens of thousands of dollars.
