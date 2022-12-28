Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Wolves Take Care of Knights
Black Hills: Rongen 17, Stallings 13, T. Morrill 10, Shepler 7, Pilon 6, Ellison 6, Cooper-Davis 3, Q. Morrill 2, Beck 2, King 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team kicked off a quick flurry to end the year with a non-league win, taking down Bremerton 68-39 on Thursday. Keagan...
Chronicle
Vikings Hold Off Blackhawks After Long Layoff
Mossyrock: K. Kolb 28, E. Kolb 5, M. Cooper 8, Munoz 11, Vigre 2, Young 4, Isom 5. Lummi Nation: Toby 11, Francis 7, Johnson 3, Day 3, Edwards 5, Wilson 10, Scott 4, Bailey 3, Brockie 5. At the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament, and after over two weeks...
Rainier Beach HS boys basketball team finally heading home after several canceled Southwest flights
SEATTLE — It has been a tumultuous week for the Rainier Beach High School boys Basketball team after they dealt with a slew of canceled flights on Southwest Airlines. The team, as well as some parents, traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 19 for a tournament. They were supposed...
Scumbag Dad Runs Onto The Court & Railroads 72-Year-Old Referee During Middle School Basketball Game
Ah, middle school sports. The best of times, and the worst of times. I think many of us can agree that parents can be the absolute worst when it comes to their kids playing sports. Hell, I’ll never forget keeping score for the baseball games at our local YMCA, and...
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
UW quarterback’s mom drives 17 hours to Alamo Bowl after Southwest Airlines flight gets canceled
Southwest Airlines’ massive wave of canceled flights this week has impacted travelers all across the country — including the family of University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. Penix’s mom tweeted Wednesday that her and her family’s flight to Texas to see the Huskies take on the Texas...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
KING-5
Extremely high tide!
At our home in Gig Harbor. We never see tides so high. So high it’s breached our beach stairs and large bulkhead. Credit: Anne.
My Clallam County
Clallam County “dodges bullet” as western Washington hit with wind and waves
PORT ANGELES — A strong storm system brought heavy rains to western Washington last night, but Clallam County appears to have dodged most of the problems seen in other counties. Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
La Conner declares state of emergency after severe flooding
LA CONNER, Wash. — City officials in the small Skagit County town of La Conner declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, after weeks of rain, melting snow and a higher than predicted king tide caused water to flood the streets. On Wednesday, family members worked to salvage what...
myeverettnews.com
King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding
To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Man takes canoe ride through Seattle floodwater, and more of today's top videos
A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, a winter storm has left over 50 dead across several states, and more of today's top videos.
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
