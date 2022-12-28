ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Chronicle

Wolves Take Care of Knights

Black Hills: Rongen 17, Stallings 13, T. Morrill 10, Shepler 7, Pilon 6, Ellison 6, Cooper-Davis 3, Q. Morrill 2, Beck 2, King 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team kicked off a quick flurry to end the year with a non-league win, taking down Bremerton 68-39 on Thursday. Keagan...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Vikings Hold Off Blackhawks After Long Layoff

Mossyrock: K. Kolb 28, E. Kolb 5, M. Cooper 8, Munoz 11, Vigre 2, Young 4, Isom 5. Lummi Nation: Toby 11, Francis 7, Johnson 3, Day 3, Edwards 5, Wilson 10, Scott 4, Bailey 3, Brockie 5. At the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament, and after over two weeks...
MOSSYROCK, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Extremely high tide!

At our home in Gig Harbor. We never see tides so high. So high it’s breached our beach stairs and large bulkhead. Credit: Anne.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myeverettnews.com

King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding

To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
EVERETT, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
SEATTLE, WA

