CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO