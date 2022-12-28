Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
